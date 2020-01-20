What happened on Love Island last night? Everything that happened on Sunday night’s show

Bid goodbye to your social lives – Love Island is again on our screens with its very first winter version.

A collection of singletons have ditched the day job to search out love within the present’s first outing to a brand new villa in South Africa, with their adventures in copping off and cracking on documented six nights per week on ITV2.

However should you’re struggling to search out the time to catch-up on each episode earlier than the following serving to at 9pm, then don’t fear – HEARALPUBLICIST has acquired you lined.

Right here’s what occurred on Love Island final evening.

Day 7

The results of the recoupling are nonetheless being felt within the Love Island villa, with Connor calling Connagh a “snake” for selecting to couple up with Sophie.

Siannise wasn’t over the moon concerning the recoupling both, telling Connagh she felt “like a d***head” for not being chosen.

However Sophie misplaced her persistence when Mike waded in and gave his opinion on the matter, telling him that it’s probably not any of his enterprise.

Elsewhere, issues hotted up between Paige and Finley, after the pair shared a kiss once they received the problem.

However with the announcement of a model new woman getting into the villa, there could also be bother in paradise already..

Day 6

The episode noticed the ladies go face to face in military-style problem ‘Booty camp’. And, sure, it concerned loads of bum shaking. The duty requested the ladies of the villa to finish an assault course whereas dodging the boys’ water balloons, kissing the man of their alternative on the finish.

The official winner? Siânnise, as voted by the boys. Nevertheless, Connagh definitely did nicely out of the problem, with Shaughna, Sophie and Siânnise selecting to smooch the newcomer.

However it wasn’t all enjoyable and bum-based video games, with the islanders compelled to face a brutal recoupling within the night, wherein the boys acquired to select which woman they wished to pair up with.

And there was lots to speak about. Firstly: Connor. The espresso bean salesman was left sulking together with his arms folded after Connagh determined to couple up with Sophie. “I’ve found myself in a situation and I feel like I’ve been snaked out a little bit,” Connor stated as he was compelled to pair up with Siânnise as a substitute.

The recoupling additionally spelt catastrophe for Eve, who was left single and dumped from the island. The 20-year-old was left standing alone after Nas – the final boy to couple up – selected to grow to be a twosome with Jess, Eve’s an identical twin sister.

Your new are… ???? Finley and Paige

???? Mike and Leanne

???? Connagh and Sophie

???? Nas and Jess

???? Connor and Siânnise

❤️ Callum and Shaughna Which pair are your favorite? #LoveIsland — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 17, 2020

How will Jess cope with out her sister? Will Connor win again Sophie? And can Connagh take pleasure in but extra informal kisses within the subsequent problem? Solely time will inform…

Day 5

There’s contemporary meat within the villa as two new boys entered the solid of Love Island 2020.

Connagh and Finley needed to decide two ladies every to go on a wine-tasting date with, with Connagh selecting Sophie and Finley choosing Siannise.

Regardless of a tetchy morning and having fun with her date with Connagh, Sophie decides she prefers Connor. Siannise enjoys the date with Finley, however thinks the five-year age distinction could possibly be problematic.

Subsequent up, Connagh picked Shaughna for his second date, whereas Finley selected Paige. Whereas she initially had her eyes on Callum, Shaughna admitted her head “had been fully turned” by the Welsh mannequin – simply as Callum realised he’s extra fascinated by her over Eve – typical.

After a recreation of dares sees Connagh smooch Sophie, Connor decides to drag him over and inform him his emotions – a lot to Sophie’s annoyance.

However with the information one woman might be dumped from the island tomorrow, might attitudes change?

Day four

Issues have stepped up a gear in Love Island as we had our first departure from the Love Island 2020 solid.

Upon realising he nonetheless had emotions for his ex-girlfriend, Ollie left the villa, with the remainder of the Islanders wishing him nicely.

Elsewhere, Leanne and Mike stepped their relationship up a notch. When Mike selected to sleep within the villa’s new ‘Dog House’, Leanne determined to affix him – with the pair sharing a smooch.

Nevertheless, Jess remains to be not completely satisfied at Mike’s determination to pie her off, saying there was no should be pleasant however the pair could be “cool”.

There was pressure between Siannise and Nas, after crossed wires noticed Siannise inform her companion that she was “not interested in him romantically – at all.” Ouch.

In the meantime, newly-single Paige obtained a textual content saying there was to be two new boys getting into the villa – which noticed Connor ship some sharp phrases to a gleeful Sophie.

Will our new arrivals Connagh and Finley shake issues up?

Day three

As twins Jess and Eve went on a double date with Callum and Mike, Shaughna and Leanne had been left fuming – with issues getting awkward when the foursome returned from their date.

Whereas Mike pulled Leanne apart to reassure her, Shaughna was left feeling disillusioned when Callum failed to hunt her out – with Shaughna confessing within the Seaside Hut: “I want a man, not a son.”

With Mike then realising Leanne gave him butterflies, he determined to inform Jess that he was now not fascinated by attending to know her and would now not be sharing a mattress together with her, a lot to Jess’s shock.

Elsewhere, issues acquired awkward for Ollie and Paige, after Siannise advised Paige that Ollie had beforehand revealed he was fascinated by her. A heated dialog between Ollie and Paige left a bitter temper within the villa.

Day 2

Issues are already beginning to get tense within the villa, after the arrival of twins Eve and Jess ruffled feathers.

Shaughna introduced to the opposite ladies she was “fine” – however admitted within the Seaside Hut she was “s**tting herself” on the prospect of shedding Callum.

And it appears she was proper to be nervous with the twins marking Callum, Mike and Connor as their kind.

Issues then acquired steamy within the ‘Spill the Tea’ problem, with our Islanders sharing a number of smooches as they guessed secrets and techniques about one another – it was a troublesome one for Connor and Ollie, after it was Connor who was unveiled to have greater than 100 sexual companions and Ollie had cheated on his ex-girlfriend eight or 9 time.

The twins discovered themselves getting heated after they realised they each wished to couple up with Callum, however Jess coupled up with Mike and Eve coupled up with Callum – leaving Shaughna and Leanne single.

Day 1

Paige, Siannise, Shaughna, Leanne and Sophie had been the primary ladies to enter the villa, with new host Laura Whitmore welcoming them to their new digs.

The (considerably awkward) coupling up ceremony noticed our very first of the collection.

After no-one stepped ahead, Nas selected to couple up with Siannise.

Callum coupled up with Shaughna after she stepped ahead.

Ollie coupled up with Paige after no-one stepped ahead.

Connor coupled up with Sophie after she stepped ahead.

Mike coupled up with Leanne after he stepped ahead.

Nevertheless, there’s bother in paradise already – Ollie admitted to Siannise that he had his eye on her, Mike confided within the boys that Leanne isn’t opening as much as him, and Connor and Sophie appeared to fall out after his awkward threesome remark throughout reality or dare.

Our first twist of the collection arrived when twins Jess and Eve sashayed into the villa, inflicting some heads to show already…

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2