What happened on Love Island last night? Everything you need to know

Bid goodbye to your social lives – Love Island is again on our screens with its very first winter version.

A sequence of singletons have ditched the day job to seek out love within the present’s first outing to a brand new villa in South Africa, with their adventures in copping off and cracking on documented six nights per week on ITV2.

Right here’s what occurred on Love Island final evening.

Day 10

Rebecca continued to make her mark on Love Island 2020, and pulled each man for a chat so she might make her closing determination.

After flirting with Callum, Finley and Connagh, it’s protected to say the Geordie magnificence queen had nearly upset all the ladies within the villa.

What’s extra, her chat with Connagh caused some of the awkward moments we’ve ever seen, when Siannise determined to ask him about marriage and youngsters in a bid to draw him… oh pricey.

Shaughna additionally had some excellent news as Callum determined he needed to stay along with his authentic woman, so to assist him break the information gently to Rebecca, he drafted a template textual content to her. You may’t be too positive!

Nevertheless, it appeared Connagh’s thoughts was set regardless of what Siannise did, and by the top of the episode, Rebecca acquired her lips on Connagh for a cheeky smooch.

However with two new boys – Luke M and Luke T – about to enter the villa, are the about to be shaken up once more?

Day 9

Love Island’s Rebecca and Callum shared a smooch (©ITV)

Following the arrival of Rebecca on Love Island beforehand, the present ladies have been feeling fairly defensive about shedding their males to her.

After efficiently elevating Callum and Connor‘s coronary heart charges essentially the most, the brand new woman acquired to take them on a date within the hideaway.

Connor went up first and he appeared to essentially join with Rebecca, however did sort of trace he nonetheless had sturdy emotions for Sophie and afterward within the episode, his love curiosity declared the identical and shared a smooch – behind Connagh‘s again.

In the meantime, Rebecca and Callum appeared to have sparks flying with the Geordie new woman. After telling her he wasn’t fully devoted to Shaughna, Rebecca needed to get to know him higher.

Shaughna made her personal emotions identified about Rebecca the next day when she pulled her to at least one aspect for a painfully cringe-worthy chat, principally saying Callum is hers – however feisty Rebecca felt in any other case and stated she’s going to go for who she needs.

Afterward within the night, a saucy recreation of dares acquired a bit of out of hand as Rebecca was informed to kiss the 2 males she fancied essentially the most, choosing Connagh and Callum. Shaughna, who was visibly aggravated by this, began to kick off, however not earlier than proclaiming Mike was the most important recreation participant.

Because the preview for tonight’s instalment hints at Mike’s doubts and Shaughna’s eruption, is there bother in paradise?

Day eight

Issues acquired sizzling and steamy in Love Island final evening – with dates, dances and a dramatic entrance.

After a rocky begin, Mike and Leanne appeared stronger than ever after they’d their first date exterior the villa, the place the pair have been requested to present one another massages.

The Islanders have been then requested to participate within the Soiled Dancers problem, the place each the boys and the ladies needed to carry out horny dances for each other in an effort to get their coronary heart charges up.

Whereas the ladies gave it their all, they have been all outshone without warning newcomer Rebecca, who carried out the ultimate dance.

When Paige learn out the outcomes, each Connor and Callum had their coronary heart raised essentially the most by Rebecca – which noticed them win a date within the Hideaway together with her. Will their heads be turned?

Day 7

The results of the recoupling are nonetheless being felt within the Love Island villa, with Connor calling Connagh a “snake” for selecting to couple up with Sophie.

Siannise wasn’t over the moon in regards to the recoupling both, telling Connagh she felt “like a d**khead” for not being chosen.

However Sophie misplaced her endurance when Mike waded in and gave his opinion on the matter, telling him that it’s not likely any of his enterprise.

Elsewhere, issues hotted up between Paige and Finley, after the pair shared a kiss after they received the problem.

However with the announcement of a model new woman coming into the villa, there could also be bother in paradise already…

Day 6

The episode noticed the ladies go face to face in military-style problem ‘Booty camp’. And, sure, it concerned loads of bum shaking. The duty requested the ladies of the villa to finish an assault course whereas dodging the boys’ water balloons, kissing the man of their alternative on the finish.

The official winner? Siânnise, as voted by the boys. Nevertheless, Connagh definitely did nicely out of the problem, with Shaughna, Sophie and Siânnise selecting to smooch the newcomer.

Nevertheless it wasn’t all enjoyable and bum-based video games, with the islanders pressured to face a brutal recoupling within the night, through which the boys acquired to select which woman they needed to pair up with.

And there was a lot to speak about. Firstly: Connor. The espresso bean salesman was left sulking along with his arms folded after Connagh determined to couple up with Sophie. “I’ve found myself in a situation and I feel like I’ve been snaked out a little bit,” Connor stated as he was pressured to pair up with Siânnise as a substitute.

The recoupling additionally spelt catastrophe for Eve, who was left single and dumped from the island. The 20-year-old was left standing alone after Nas – the final boy to couple up – selected to develop into a twosome with Jess, Eve’s equivalent twin sister.

Your new are… ???? Finley and Paige

???? Mike and Leanne

???? Connagh and Sophie

???? Nas and Jess

???? Connor and Siânnise

How will Jess cope with out her sister? Will Connor win again Sophie? And can Connagh take pleasure in but extra informal kisses within the subsequent problem? Solely time will inform…

Day 5

There’s contemporary meat within the villa as two new boys entered the solid of Love Island 2020.

Connagh and Finley needed to decide two ladies every to go on a wine-tasting date with, with Connagh selecting Sophie and Finley choosing Siannise.

Regardless of a tetchy morning and having fun with her date with Connagh, Sophie decides she prefers Connor. Siannise enjoys the date with Finley, however thinks the five-year age distinction may very well be problematic.

Subsequent up, Connagh picked Shaughna for his second date, whereas Finley selected Paige. Whereas she initially had her eyes on Callum, Shaughna admitted her head “had been fully turned” by the Welsh mannequin – simply as Callum realised he’s extra all in favour of her over Eve – typical.

After a recreation of dares sees Connagh smooch Sophie, Connor decides to drag him over and inform him his emotions – a lot to Sophie’s annoyance.

However with the information one woman shall be dumped from the island tomorrow, might attitudes change?

Day four

Issues have stepped up a gear in Love Island as we had our first departure from the Love Island 2020 solid.

Upon realising he nonetheless had emotions for his ex-girlfriend, Ollie left the villa, with the remainder of the Islanders wishing him nicely.

Elsewhere, Leanne and Mike stepped their relationship up a notch. When Mike selected to sleep within the villa’s new ‘Dog House’, Leanne determined to hitch him – with the pair sharing a smooch.

Nevertheless, Jess remains to be not comfortable at Mike’s determination to pie her off, saying there was no have to be pleasant however the pair could be “cool”.

There was stress between Siannise and Nas, after crossed wires noticed Siannise inform her accomplice that she was “not interested in him romantically – at all.” Ouch.

In the meantime, newly-single Paige acquired a textual content saying there was to be two new boys coming into the villa – which noticed Connor ship some sharp phrases to a gleeful Sophie.

Will our new arrivals Connagh and Finley shake issues up?

Day three

As twins Jess and Eve went on a double date with Callum and Mike, Shaughna and Leanne have been left fuming – with issues getting awkward when the foursome returned from their date.

Whereas Mike pulled Leanne apart to reassure her, Shaughna was left feeling disillusioned when Callum failed to hunt her out – with Shaughna confessing within the Seaside Hut: “I want a man, not a son.”

With Mike then realising Leanne gave him butterflies, he determined to inform Jess that he was now not all in favour of attending to know her and would now not be sharing a mattress together with her, a lot to Jess’s shock.

Elsewhere, issues acquired awkward for Ollie and Paige, after Siannise informed Paige that Ollie had beforehand revealed he was all in favour of her. A heated dialog between Ollie and Paige left a bitter temper within the villa.

Day 2

Issues are already beginning to get tense within the villa, after the arrival of twins Eve and Jess ruffled feathers.

Shaughna introduced to the opposite ladies she was “fine” – however admitted within the Seaside Hut she was “s**tting herself” on the prospect of shedding Callum.

And it appears she was proper to be nervous with the twins marking Callum, Mike and Connor as their sort.

Issues then acquired steamy within the ‘Spill the Tea’ problem, with our Islanders sharing a number of smooches as they guessed secrets and techniques about one another – it was a tough one for Connor and Ollie, after it was Connor who was unveiled to have greater than 100 sexual companions and Ollie had cheated on his ex-girlfriend eight or 9 time.

The twins discovered themselves getting heated after they realised they each needed to couple up with Callum, however Jess coupled up with Mike and Eve coupled up with Callum – leaving Shaughna and Leanne single.

Day 1

Paige, Siannise, Shaughna, Leanne and Sophie have been the primary ladies to enter the villa, with new host Laura Whitmore welcoming them to their new digs.

The (considerably awkward) coupling up ceremony noticed our very first of the sequence.

After no-one stepped ahead, Nas selected to couple up with Siannise.

Callum coupled up with Shaughna after she stepped ahead.

Ollie coupled up with Paige after no-one stepped ahead.

Connor coupled up with Sophie after she stepped ahead.

Mike coupled up with Leanne after he stepped ahead.

Nevertheless, there’s bother in paradise already – Ollie admitted to Siannise that he had his eye on her, Mike confided within the boys that Leanne isn’t opening as much as him, and Connor and Sophie appeared to fall out after his awkward threesome remark throughout fact or dare.

Our first twist of the sequence arrived when twins Jess and Eve sashayed into the villa, inflicting some heads to show already…

