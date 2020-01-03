What happened to Luke’s green lightsaber?

Cookies assist us ship our Companies. Through the use of our Companies, you conform to our use of cookies. Be taught Extra.

Lucasfilm

Comprises spoilers for The Rise of Skywalker

Each Jedi walks a path from apprentice to grasp, and in that journey has to gather a kyber crystal and forge their very own weapon.

In A New Hope and Empire Strikes Again, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) wields the lightsaber his father, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), had made in the course of the occasions of the Star Wars prequel movies. Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) passes the saber on to Luke initially of A New Hope, however the weapon is misplaced in Cloud Metropolis on the finish of Empire Strikes Again when Darth Vader cuts Luke’s hand off earlier than revealing his true id as Luke’s father.

When Luke returned to the massive display in Return of the Jedi, nonetheless, he was seen carrying a brand new blade. He had lastly grow to be a Jedi Grasp, and in so doing had needed to forge his personal weapon. This time, Luke’s saber burned a shiny inexperienced, contrasting from the blue blade he had inherited from Anakin. However when the Star Wars sequel trilogy started in 2015 with The Power Awakens, it is Luke’s blue lightsaber that Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong’o) has to the rising Jedi apprentice Rey (Daisy Ridley). Hiding out on a distant island on the planet Ahch-To, Luke is found with out his second saber. So what occurred to the inexperienced lightsaber he solid for himself earlier than Return of the Jedi?