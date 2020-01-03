What happened to Luke’s green lightsaber?

Lucasfilm
Comprises spoilers for The Rise of Skywalker
Each Jedi walks a path from apprentice to grasp, and in that journey has to gather a kyber crystal and forge their very own weapon.
In A New Hope and Empire Strikes Again, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) wields the lightsaber his father, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), had made in the course of the occasions of the Star Wars prequel movies. Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) passes the saber on to Luke initially of A New Hope, however the weapon is misplaced in Cloud Metropolis on the finish of Empire Strikes Again when Darth Vader cuts Luke’s hand off earlier than revealing his true id as Luke’s father.
When Luke returned to the massive display in Return of the Jedi, nonetheless, he was seen carrying a brand new blade. He had lastly grow to be a Jedi Grasp, and in so doing had needed to forge his personal weapon. This time, Luke’s saber burned a shiny inexperienced, contrasting from the blue blade he had inherited from Anakin. However when the Star Wars sequel trilogy started in 2015 with The Power Awakens, it is Luke’s blue lightsaber that Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong’o) has to the rising Jedi apprentice Rey (Daisy Ridley). Hiding out on a distant island on the planet Ahch-To, Luke is found with out his second saber. So what occurred to the inexperienced lightsaber he solid for himself earlier than Return of the Jedi?
It is difficult to inform within the Star Wars movies the place Luke misplaced his inexperienced lightsaber
Lucasfilm
For a few years, followers believed that Luke misplaced his inexperienced lightsaber on the finish of Return of the Jedi when the second Loss of life Star was destroyed. It is a well-founded assumption, on condition that Luke tossed the saber apart when Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) tried to persuade him to show to the darkish facet shortly earlier than he needed to flee for his life from the exploding Loss of life Star. Nevertheless, when The Final Jedi hit the massive display in 2017, a flashback confirmed that Luke nonetheless had the inexperienced blade when he confronted his nephew Kylo Ren, initially often known as Ben Solo (Adam Driver), at his Jedi college concerning the younger man’s dark-sided tendencies.
So, if Luke nonetheless had the inexperienced lightsaber in his possession when he was coaching a brand new Jedi Order previous to the occasions of even The Power Awakens, why does not he nonetheless have it? Sadly, there is not any official reply given to followers within the movies.
Luke by no means reveals within the Star Wars sequels what he did with the weapon or who else might have it, and at no level does he wield it both. Nonetheless, there are a variety of potentialities as to the weapon’s whereabouts. For one, it might have been destroyed in his battle with Kylo Ren and the destruction of the brand new Jedi Order. Luke, who opted after that disastrous try to reignite the Jedi, might nicely have destroyed it himself earlier than he went into hiding, and even tossed it into the waters of Ahch-To alongside together with his X-Wing.
A becoming closing resting place for Luke’s lightsaber
Lucasfilm
Whereas the Star Wars movies might not reply the query of what occurred to Luke’s inexperienced saber, the novelization of The Final Jedi really does. Creator Jason Fry writes within the accompanying novel that the weapon is, in reality, within the possession of the Caretakers on Ahch-To — particularly Alcida-Auka, the matron of the species who taken care of the island planet’s Jedi village.
Following the autumn of the brand new Jedi Order to Kylo Ren and Luke’s self-imposed exile, Luke left a weapon (together with quite a lot of different Jedi relics) with the Caretakers, who positioned it within the repository. As Fry wrote within the novelization, “[Alcida-Auka] directed another daughter to take his weapon, his star compass, and his strange other gear to the repository, where it would join other items gathered over the generations.”
Whereas it isn’t outright acknowledged that the “weapon” in query is the inexperienced lightsaber Luke solid for himself, it looks as if a logical conclusion to imagine that it’s on condition that it was the one saber identified to be in his possession on the time. It is also a becoming place for the weapon, contemplating the traditional island is the birthplace of the unique Jedi Order.
An outdated blade for Jedi Grasp Luke
Disney/Lucasfilm
Luke definitely by no means used his inexperienced lightsaber once more. Residing in exile on Ahch-To, he would hardly have had a lot use for it in need of slicing toast, and through his duel with Kylo in The Final Jedi on the battle of Crait, he did not use his inexperienced saber. As a substitute, he used Anakin’s outdated blade, figuring out that it might have most impact to infuriate his risky nephew who had at all times tried to reside as much as the legacy of Darth Vader (through Film Net).
Certain sufficient, seeing his grandfather’s blade within the fingers of the uncle he so despised was sufficient to ship Kylo Ren into full-on mood tantrum mode once more. With Luke changing into one with the Power on the conclusion of that battle after shopping for the Resistance sufficient time to flee, he did not (and would not) wield a lightsaber in his Power ghost type as seen in The Rise of Skywalker, when he confronted Rey about her inside wrestle between the sunshine and darkish sides of the Power.
Thus, the inexperienced lightsaber passes into legend with its wielder, possible resting completely on Ahch-To.
Add Comment