What happened to Sophie on Love Island? Why did she miss the challenge?

The boys donned tearaway white flares on Love Island final evening as they took on an Elvis-themed problem, however the one query on viewers’, ahem, suspicious minds was the place contestant Sophie went.

It turned out that Sophie Piper, greatest often called the sister of TV presenter Rochelle Humes, had been too sick to participate in Thursday evening’s problem, with narrator Iain Stirling revealing to viewers that she was “sick” and must sit it out.

Sophie’s fellow contestant Siannese Fudge stepped as much as assist out Sophie’s coupling companion, Connor Durman, in the course of the problem.

What occurs in Vegas, does NOT keep in Vegas ???? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/UetiTfet0V — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 24, 2020

The assault-course problem concerned a strip tease, a check of power and a slippery climb alongside their chosen lady, earlier than “marrying” them Vegas-style.

Though she missed out on Connor donning a teeny-tiny pair of gold trunks, Sophie was again on kind simply in time for the shock arrival of two new boys, Luke T and Luke M…

Love Island continues tonight on ITV2 at 9pm