What happens to Paige on Love Island now that Ollie’s left?

Love Island contestant Ollie Williams has determined to go away the sequence after three days after telling producers he’s in love with another person.

Nevertheless, that leaves fellow contestant Paige Turley, Lewis Capaldi’s ex who was coupled up with Ollie, single as soon as once more.

Right here’s what we predict will occur to Paige now that Ollie’s left the villa:

What occurs to Paige now Ollie has left?

Love Island has not but mentioned what is going to occur to Paige, however primarily based on earlier sequence, it’s possible she is going to turn out to be single.

The final sequence of Love Island noticed Sherif Lanre faraway from the villa for breaking guidelines on Day 9. Sherif’s exit left Anna Vakili single, which meant that she was prone to being dumped from the villa in the course of the recoupling. Nevertheless, Anna and different single woman Maura have been invited to go on dates with new boys Jordan Hames and Tom Walker as a substitute.

Through the 2018 sequence of Love Island, Niall Aslam, who was coupled up with Georgia Metal, give up the present for private causes after 9 days within the villa. Georgia was made single and partnered with Josh Denzel two days later within the recoupling.

What is going to occur in tonight’s episode?

Tonight’s episode was filmed the day earlier than Ollie left the villa, so he’ll nonetheless characteristic within the present tonight. Love Island will handle Ollie’s exit in a future episode.

Love Island’s first search for tonight’s episode confirmed Ollie land himself in scorching water after Paige came upon that he was additionally fascinated by Siannise. Paige calls Ollie for a chat, however tensions rise as Ollie denies having a wandering eye.

Love Island’s Paige and Ollie

What is going to occur if a brand new boy doesn’t enter the villa earlier than the recoupling?

In the meanwhile, Shaughna Phillips and Leanne Amaning are the only ladies within the villa after twins Eve and Jess Gale coupled up with Callum Jones and Mike Boateng. Due to this fact, until they associate up with one other boy in the course of the recoupling, they’re prone to being dumped from the villa.

Now Ollie has left the sequence, three ladies are prone to being eradicated from the sequence if they don’t recouple on the finish of the week and one other boy doesn’t exchange Ollie.

