What has happened to Nigella Lawson? The food writer has no new books on her 60th

As soon as the pondering man’s bombshell, all harmful curves and joyous wiggle, Nigella Lawson is a slender shadow of her former self.

Not that the brand new slimline Nigella is within the public eye that a lot. Getting ready to her landmark 60th birthday on Monday, she has all however dropped from view.

Throughout the preliminary freedom years after her distressing break up from second husband Charles Saatchi in 2013, you’ll see her at events in London, hopping out and in of taxis and eating with literary associates corresponding to Salman Rushdie. However, sadly, no extra.

Grim confronted in 2013: Nigella arrives at court docket for the fraud trial of their Nigella Lawson and Charles Saatchi’s assistants, the Grillo sisters, who had been discovered not responsible of fraudulently utilizing firm bank cards

Christmas this yr was spent in Cornwall with previous pal and former Vogue government Fiona Golfar and her household.

She then returned to her home in London for a quiet New Yr’s Eve.

There hasn’t been a brand new e-book or TV present since At My Desk in 2017. That was preceded by Merely Nigella. Neither had been large hits.

So, though Nigella as soon as stated that she wanted to do a present ‘every other year’ to maintain her head above water financially, she has opted to take a break as a substitute.

Final yr, she launched a meals images app, Foodim, and posts repeatedly on Instagram — the place she has 1.eight million followers — however there was nothing else new of late.

A pal stated: ‘As far as her career goes, Nigella’s view is that she’s finished it, actually. ‘She doesn’t really feel any must reinvent the wheel. The truth that her final two books had been basically a re-run of her earlier books form of says all of it.’

Oxford graduate: Nigella taking part in ‘croquet’ with school associates in 1981. She studied medieval and trendy languages on the Russell Group college

There’s a sense that Nigella, price round £15million, not needs to seize the zeitgeist.

Profitable endorsements, corresponding to plugging Typhoo tea, have been allowed to lapse. Kiera O’Brien, The Bookseller’s charts and information editor, stated: ‘She is still a big name, however she is obviously selling an awful lot less than she used to.’

PR guru Mark Borkowski feedback: ‘Nigella has not successfully found a new image to inhabit. The food market is changing all the time and her big ideas are probably not big enough.’

In 2018, she focused on the relaunch of all her books, publicising them with some ‘Audience With’ exhibits in London. However Nigella has at all times claimed she is ‘shy’ deep down and that her coquettish display method is her making an attempt to cowl it up and acquire the braveness to carry out.

It’s telling that she has by no means watched her personal exhibits on tv. Who may blame her, then, for being reluctant to place herself on the market once more?

She informed associates she was writing recipes for a brand new e-book final spring, however there is no such thing as a signal of a deal. And in an Australian interview final yr she stated: ‘I never want to write a recipe for the sake of filling a gap. I have to want to cook it myself.’

She added that her earlier success was ‘fear-driven’.

Certainly, Nigella says she is at her most snug out of the highlight. ‘In many ways, I feel I didn’t select this life, however I suppose that’s what occurs should you go on TV.’

She stated final yr that she was ‘interested’ within the thought of abandoning cookery altogether to work with the terminally sick. ‘It really interests me, that sort of work.’

First husband: Nigella with tragic John Diamond who died from most cancers, on their wedding ceremony day in 1992

Nigella nursed her mom, sister and first husband John Diamond by means of tragically early deaths from most cancers. Mum Vanessa died aged 48, sister Thomasina at 31, and John at 47.

So what has Nigella been doing not too long ago? She took up pottery, doing a course in ceramics at West Dean Faculty, Sussex, and has been reclaiming her previous pre-Saatchi life.

Regardless of strolling away from Saatchi, who’s price £140 million, with nothing greater than the contents of her kitchen, she is rich sufficient to not work.

She has joyfully returned to her ardour for studying and says that her biggest delight is to be tucked up with a pile of books by 7.30pm.She stated: ‘If I’m not suitably banked by books, I begin twitching. I’m a binge reader.

‘Now that my children are grown up, I regard the weekends as reading days: if I get anything less than six hours’ studying time a day, I really feel it’s a waste of a weekend.

Glam in 2003: The horny type we’re used to. She launched a meals images app, Foodim, and posts repeatedly on Instagram — the place she has 1.eight million followers, final yr

‘And if I don’t have two early nights (and by early I imply I’m already inclined by 7.30) with a e-book throughout the week, I get antsy, too.’

Within the Saatchi years poor Nigella, an Oxford medieval and trendy languages graduate, complained she needed to learn books behind taxis as a result of after they had been collectively, he needed her full consideration.

Generally there are events —apparently she was girlishly thrilled to fulfill pop star Harry Kinds at a bash thrown by Jimmy Carr late final yr — however she not drinks alcohol, discovering that it exacerbates her long-standing points with anxiousness.

She informed a podcast in 2018: ‘I’m fairly an anxious particular person and drink can actually exacerbate that anxiousness. It removes it at first, however then, afterwards, that horrible tight feeling of fear and customarily not feeling fairly proper.’

She lives alone in a pleasant £5 million semi-detached house in Central London, with kids Cosima and Bruno, now of their 20s, having flown the nest.

Nigella Lawson and Charles Saatchi attend a dinner hosted by Joseph Group CEO Sara Ferrero and Vogue UK editor-at-large Fiona Golfar at Joe’s Restaurant in London

The home, purchased with a mortgage from Coutts, has 4 bedrooms, three bogs, two reception rooms, a examine, cellar, storage and 30ft backyard. She spent a number of months having it redecorated to precisely her tastes.

Her assortment of almost four,000 recipe books line a lounge wall from flooring to ceiling.

The kitchen splashback is a spectacular mirrored glitterball- type affair. A few of the kitchen models are in a green-blue, others are Calpol pink.

It’s worlds away from Saatchi’s uber-grand £25 million house among the many oligarchs in Eaton Sq. the place, apparently, she discovered it so stifling that she didn’t even need to prepare dinner in it.

There is no such thing as a grand love affair — Nigella has barely dated since Saatchi. That he has been relationship style professional Trinny Woodall apparently leaves her unmoved. I’m informed: ‘Honestly, truly, she could not care less on any level about either of them.’

Though there was a liaison with author Ronan Bennett, widower of her shut pal, journal government Georgina Henry, it appears their friendship has not blossomed right into a love affair.

Saatchi was pictured grabbing her by the throat whereas they ate at a pavement desk at Scott’s restaurant in Mayfair in June 2013

Life coach John Whittington has been advising perennially anxious Nigella about confidence in her private relationships. She’s additionally stated to be an awesome fan of readings from psychics, and has additionally reportedly had hypnotherapy.

She has maintained her trim determine by conquering her behavior of ‘anxious eating’ — it needs to be no shock that the burden fell off when she left Saatchi.

She informed an interviewer in 2008: ‘I’m at all times so envious of these individuals who don’t eat after they’re anxious. I solely should be a bit anxious and I overeat.

‘It’s like somebody’s taken a bicycle pump to me and I inflate. When my mom died, everybody stated, “You look very well” and I felt horrible, however I seemed, um, round-faced.’

There was no food regimen. She simply ate much less and took up train, principally to attempt to strengthen her unhealthy again.

She stated in 2015: ‘I have never been on a diet to try to lose weight. I feel like I haven’t misplaced weight, however I’m probably in higher form.

‘As you get on in life, you value feeling well as opposed to looking well. Yoga certainly makes you feel great and you want to carry on feeling great.’

She has a long-standing ardour for Reformer Pilates — workout routines carried out on a low bench strung with belts, pulleys and comes.

Sources declare that she has her personal Reformer machine, at a value of round £6,000.

David Higgins, an Aussie dwelling in London, is alleged to be her guru. In addition to Nigella, he has skilled Jemima Khan and mannequin Claudia Schiffer. Nigella additionally does Iyengar ‘slow yoga’ at house with a private coach, 3 times per week.

However emotionally, it has taken her a substantial time to get well from the horror of the break up.

Saatchi was pictured grabbing her by the throat whereas they ate at a pavement desk at Scott’s restaurant in Mayfair in June 2013.

The wedding collapsed, and was adopted by the sensational trial of their former assistants, the Grillo sisters, who had been discovered not responsible of fraudulently utilizing firm bank cards.

Nigella stated Saatchi was a controlling monster who had practised ‘intimate terrorism’; he claimed she was a spendthrift and person of cocaine and hashish, calling her ‘Highgella.’

Slimline: Nigella in a uncommon sighting in West London two months in the past. She has a long-standing ardour for Reformer Pilates — workout routines carried out on a low bench strung with belts, pulleys and comes

Her new life has concerned some rationalisation of her property. In March 2016, she voluntarily wound up her firm Pabulum Productions, which had been working since 2001. There was a ‘return of capital’ of simply over £three million.

In 2017, she offered the home in Shepherd’s Bush which she had shared with late husband John. The property in Goldhawk Highway, which she left to maneuver in with Saatchi, was offered in November 2017 for £2.05 million.

Nigella continues to make a tidy sum from e-book gross sales — estimated at round £150,000 a yr.

Nigella makes sesame roasted rooster from her new cookbook At My Desk on April 18

Over the course of her profession, she’s thought to have earned round £12 million from e-book gross sales, after tax.

She mirrored final yr: ‘I always wanted to write that great big novel. I realise now though that I don’t have it in me. It’s so a lot simpler to write down about meals.’

Ultimately the nation’s favorite kitchen sexpot resides the life she needs on her personal phrases.