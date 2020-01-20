What has he got to hide? Hilarious moment amorous man recoils when he kisses a girl on camera

By Natalia Penza and Luke Andrews For Mailonline

Revealed: 05:34 EST, 20 January 2020 | Up to date: 05:39 EST, 20 January 2020

That is the hilarious second an amorous couple seem to behave like strangers after realising they’ve been caught kissing on digicam at a soccer match.

But when they had been making an attempt to attract consideration away from their second of amor, their actions have backfired.

The weird second of ardour captured at half-time throughout a Barcelona SC pleasant match towards Delfin in Ecuador on Saturday has gone viral.

From kiss to frown: An amorous couple pretended to not know one another seconds after sharing a kiss at a pleasant match between Barcelona SC and Delfin in Ecuador on Saturday

The unidentified man is seen cuddling near his companion and locking lips together with her earlier than whipping his arm away after noticing they’re being filmed.

He turns and tries to faux he would not know the brunette he simply shared an intimate second with.

The girl, who seconds earlier had melted within the arms of her companion, additionally appeared to shift uncomfortably in her seat earlier than wanting down on the floor.

A number of South American papers assumed the person had been caught dishonest on his actual girlfriend, though there was nonetheless no affirmation of the declare.

Mexican sports activities paper Report stated: ‘Should you’re pondering of dishonest in your different half, a soccer match in a stadium with 1000’s of individuals within the stands and tens of millions extra watching on TV can be the final place you’d go…until you’re this good Barcelona SC fan in Ecuador.’

Why the lengthy face?: The unidentified man whipped his arm away and regarded ahead whereas the lady appeared to shift uncomfortably in her seat once they realised they had been caught on digicam

Mi Amor: Moments earlier than the kiss the pair had been filmed snuggling up collectively as they loved the sport

One other fan commenting on the footage joked: ‘The nice factor is no-one is and no person noticed the Barcelona-Delfin match.’

Earlier this month a kiss at a US basketball recreation went viral.

The couple filmed launched into an intense smooching session once they had been picked up by the kiss cam at a New York Knicks recreation on New Yr’s Day.

The boyfriend even held up his telephone to file their ten seconds of fame.

Visitors on the match this Saturday included former Juventus ahead Alessandro del Piero.