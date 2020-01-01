What I know about women: Actor Tom Cullen, 43, says that men need to stop and listen to them more

By Rachel Halliwell For The Day by day Mail

1 January 2020

Tom Cullen, 34, is a Welsh author, actor and director who performed Viscount Gillingham in Downton Abbey. His directorial debut, the movie Pink Wall, is out now.

MEN NEED TO STOP AND LISTEN TO THEM MORE

My mom, Louise Osborn, has at all times been an extremely impartial and impressive lady.

A theatre director and author, I discovered watching her run a rehearsal room, being a pacesetter, very inspiring as a child. She grew to become somebody larger and extra sophisticated than merely my mom.

Work stays her nice ardour. At 63, she has extra vigour and drive than anybody I do know.

All week, she works with regional theatre firms in Wales, the place I grew up. Then on the weekends she teaches performing to younger individuals.

I’ve watched as she jumps round, getting these youngsters — who adore her — excited, and marvelling at how she appears to have extra power than them.

Watching her impressed me to develop into an actor and director, and to create the type of elements for ladies that she’s at all times insisted are so vital. Too typically, girls are forged in reductive, stereotypical roles.

Male characters get the house to have contradictory parts: to be formidable but nonetheless a very good mother or father, to be humorous however moody, too. It is a travesty that girls are represented in narrower methods.

How greatest to rectify that? By listening to all the ladies in my life — personally and professionally.

My movie Pink Wall stars Tatiana Maslany. It tells the story of a pair’s struggles with the pressures of gender expectations and human decisions.

I wrote the lead half for Tatiana, drawing on many conversations together with her and different feminine pals.

All this interprets into my on a regular basis life, too. As males, we’re getting a lot better at empathising with girls, however we’re nonetheless at all times going to be coming at it from a male perspective.

When feminine pals (typically male, too) are having a tough time, I will attempt to discover constructive options — to make things better, which is usually a default male place, when truly what they actually need is to really feel heard.

I am discovering time to hearken to the life tales girls have at all times shared with one another — males should develop into a part of these conversations, too.