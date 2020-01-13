“What Is Congress Doing”: BJP MLA On Row Over Bhils In Madhya Pradesh Exam

BJP MLA Ram Dangore was taking the examination wherein the query appeared

Bhopal:

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Fee (MPPSC) has landed in sizzling water after a query in an examination paper described the indigenous Bhil tribe – one of many largest tribal teams within the nation – as “criminal-minded” and “immoral”. The query provoked livid responses from each the opposition BJP and a few members of the ruling Congress amid requires motion in opposition to these accountable. The MPPSC has termed the incident “unfortunate” and has insisted the query was not included with “malicious intent”.

The offending query was noticed and highlighted by a BJP MLA who was showing for a similar examination. Ram Dangore, a MLA from Khandwa district, stated the MPPSC had “disrespected” the Bhil group and demanded a case be filed beneath the SC/ST Act.

“Bhil community members are innocent… by portraying them in such a manner, MPPSC has disrespected them,” Ram Dangore, who belongs to the group, stated on Sunday, including, “What is the Congress trying to do? Action should be taken against the person who set this paper”.

Amongst those that criticised the federal government over this problem is Congress MLA Laxman Singh, who’s the youthful brother of former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh. Declaring himself “hurt” by the remark, he referred to as on Chief Minister Kamal Nath to precise his remorse within the state Meeting.

The query appeared in a studying and comprehension part of the MPPSC examination

“This (the question) reflects the Congress government’s thinking towards innocent tribals and it is highly derogatory for the entire tribal community,” the BJP’s Gopal Bhargava, who’s Chief of the Opposition within the Meeting, was quoted by information company PTI.

Senior MPPSC official Renu Pant has stated a probe would learn how the “error” occurred and stated “correctional measures” could be taken.

“This is unfortunate. There was no ill-intention behind it. What prompted the error is being looked into… planning to take correctional measures to overcome the error,” Pant advised information company PTI.

Ms Pant additionally stated MPPSC officers who set questions papers had been warned to not contact upon topics that damage the sensation of a category or group.

