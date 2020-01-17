What is Coronavirus? Health Ministry issues travel advisory in wake of virus outbreak in China

MERS is brought on by a coronavirus from the identical household because the one which induced SARS.Reuters

The Union Well being Ministry has issued an advisory to travellers visiting China as a consequence of novel coronavirus outbreak within the nation. A press release launched by the well being ministry mentioned, “An infection with a novel coronavirus has been reported from China.”

“Till January 11, 41 confirmed cases have been reported so far, of which one has died. Only travel-related cases have been reported (one each) in Thailand and Japan. The clinical signs and symptoms are mainly fever with a few patients having difficulty in breathing.”

‘Travellers requested to observe public well being measures’: Well being Ministry

“The mode of transmission is unclear as of now. However, so far there is little evidence of significant human-to-human transmission. Although as per the World Health Organization’s risk assessment the risk for global spread has been stated as low, as a matter of abundant precaution,” it mentioned.

The Well being Ministry has directed travellers to China specifically Wuhan metropolis to watch their well being carefully. “Travellers have been asked to follow simple public health measures and maintain a good standard of hygiene,” it added.

Advisory issued by Ministry of Well being

As a matter of precaution, travellers to China are suggested the next:

Travellers to China ought to observe easy public well being measures always as beneath: Observe good private hygiene Apply frequent handwashing with cleaning soap Comply with respiratory etiquettes – cowl your mouth when coughing or sneezing Keep away from shut contact with people who find themselves unwell or exhibiting signs of sickness, equivalent to cough, runny nostril and so on. Keep away from contact with dwell animals and consumption of uncooked/undercooked meats Keep away from journey to farms, dwell animal markets or the place animals are slaughtered Put on a masks in case you have respiratory signs equivalent to cough or runny nostril



All travellers to China (specifically Wuhan metropolis) to watch their well being carefully.

Should you really feel sick and have a fever and cough: Cowl your mouth whereas coughing or sneezing Do not plan travels if sick Search medical consideration promptly



Should you really feel sick on the flight, whereas travelling again to India: Inform the airline’s crew about sickness Search masks from the airline’s crew Keep away from shut contact with members of the family or fellow travellers Comply with the instructions of airline crew whereas disembarking



Should you really feel sick on a flight or on the time of disembarkation: Report back to airport well being authorities/immigration Comply with the path of the airport well being officer



Should you really feel sick inside a span of 1 month after return from China: Report the sickness to the closest well being facility and likewise inform the treating physician relating to your journey historical past



What’s Coronavirus?

