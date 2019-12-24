What is ‘jolabokaflod’? The Icelandic tradition of giving BOOKS as gifts on Christmas Eve

By Carly Stern For Dailymail.com

Bookworms worldwide might wish to contemplate adopting an Icelandic Christmas custom this 12 months.

Each Christmas Eve, the Icelandic individuals observe one thing known as ‘jolabokaflod,’ which interprets to ‘Christmas ebook flood.’

Jolabokaflod entails giving books as presents on Christmas Eve, in order that family and friends can spend the comfortable evening in curled up with an excellent story.

‘The tradition of giving books as presents may be very deeply rooted in how households understand Christmas as a vacation,’ Kristjan B. Jonasson, president of the Iceland Publishers Affiliation, informed NPR.

‘Usually, we give the presents on the evening of the 24th and other people spend the evening studying. In some ways, it is the spine of the publishing sector right here in Iceland.’

That is one of many motive that almost all of books bought in Iceland fly off cabinets between late September and early November.

And it is so much: The nation might solely have a inhabitants of about 339,000, nevertheless it publishes extra books per capita than every other nation on this planet.

In line with The Reykjavik Grapevine’s Hildur Knutsdottir, the custom goes again to World Battle II, when little or no by way of presents could possibly be imported to Iceland.

However restrictions on paper merchandise had been extra lenient, so books turned standard decisions — and remained so.

The custom remains to be a well-liked one a long time later, with individuals principally giving hardcover books to 1 one other the evening earlier than Christmas.

And whereas e-books are more and more standard elsewhere on this planet, they have not fairly caught on the identical manner in Iceland the place, in accordance with one research, 93 per cent of individuals learn not less than one ebook a 12 months.

‘The ebook in Iceland is such an infinite reward, you give a bodily ebook. You do not give e-books right here,’ Bryndís Loftsdottir, venture supervisor for Icelandic books on the ebook chain Penninn-Eymundsson, informed NPR.