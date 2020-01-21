What is Netflix drama I Am Not Okay With This? When is it released? Who is in the cast?

Netflix has nicely and really mastered the artwork of the compelling coming of age story lately, and the streaming large now has one other highschool drama able to be added to its rising record.

I Am Not Okay With This boasts spectacular pedigree – the collection comes from the producers of Stranger Issues, whereas The Finish of the F***ing World director Jonathan Entwistle is on board to helm the undertaking.

Right here’s every thing that you must know in regards to the present…

When is I Am Not Okay With This launched on Netflix?

The complete collection, which consists of seven half-hour episodes, will probably be out there to stream from Sunday 26th February 2020.

What’s I Am Not Okay With This about?



Netflix describes the present as an “irreverent origin story” which tells the story of Syd, a teenage woman who’s coping with all the problems youngsters normally must cope with – highschool drama, household life and her budding sexuality.

However there’s additionally one other factor she’s compelled to deal with that isn’t so regular for women of her age – the onset of mysterious superpowers which can be starting to awaken deep inside her…

Is I Am Not Okay With This primarily based on a e book?



Sure – the collection is predicated on a 2018 graphic novel of the identical, written by Charles Forsman.

Who’s within the solid of I Am Not Okay With This?



The present boasts two alumni of the latest two-part IT characteristic movie adaptation amongst its major solid – Sophia Lillis, who takes on the lead function of Syd, and Wyatt Oleff, who will play a personality named Sydney Barber.

They’re joined by Sofia Bryant (The Good Spouse, The Code), Kathleen Rose Perkins (Episodes, You’re the Worst), Aidan Wojtak-Hissong (The Mission, Falling Water) and newcomer Richard Ellis.

Is there a trailer?

Not but – however we’ll publish one right here as quickly because it lands.