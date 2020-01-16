What is See? When is it on Apple TV+ and what’s it about?

There’s a brand new streaming service on the block, with Apple TV bringing an entire new assortment of dramas to our screens since its debut on the first November.

And amongst their first exhibits is See, a brand new showcase for Aquman/Khal Drogo himself Jason Momoa, who performs a warlord in a future world the place everyone seems to be blind… till two kids are born with the legendary capacity to see.

Try every part we learn about See under.

When is See coming to Apple TV?



See was launched to coincide with the launch of Apple TV on Friday 1st November.

Different titles at launch embrace For All Mankind, Dickinson and The Morning Present.

Season 2 of See can also be within the works, with Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista already confirmed.

Is there a trailer for See?

There’s – and whereas the sequence’ characters wouldn’t be capable of watch it, now you can!

The trailer introduces a futuristic world the place mankind has misplaced its capacity to see, with society degenerating right into a extra simplistic tribal tradition and sight misplaced to the years as a fable whereas survivors scrabble to make their dwelling.

However that each one adjustments when a warlord (Jason Momoa) realises his two child kids are the primary in generations to have the ability to see the world round them…

Who’s within the forged of See?

Jason Momoa stars as lead character Baba Voss, with Alfre Woodard as his fellow tribe member Paris and Sylvia Hoeks (above) because the evil Queen Kane.

Hera Hilmar, Christian Camargo, Archie Madekwe, Nesta Cooper, Yadira Guevara-Prip and Mojean Aria additionally star.

Becoming a member of them for season 2 might be Dave Bautista, higher often known as Drax the Destroyer in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. The information marks the previous WWE star’s first main TV position, although it’s unclear at this stage what character he’ll play.

What’s See about? What’s the plot?



A plot abstract for the brand new sequence reads:

Within the distant future, the human race has misplaced the sense of sight, and society is left to search out new methods to work together, construct, hunt and survive. In the meantime, blind warrior Baba Voss’ spouse offers delivery to a set of twins. To his tribe’s amazement, the twins can see. As phrase spreads, it will get the eye of a medical queen who will cease at nothing to get her fingers on the twins. So as to shield his kids, Voss is compelled to depend on his instincts and should rally fellow tribes to take down the queen and her tyrannical cult earlier than they’ll seize the youngsters.

Primarily based on the trailer, which additionally seems to point out the youngsters as younger adults, See will cowl fairly a sprawl of time – assuming that the scene wasn’t simply from a flashforward sequence.

There are additionally some questions on simply how nicely humanity would fare long-term with out eyesight, however we’re certain the sequence will deal with these in time.

How did they movie the blind characters?

Momoa, Woodard and the remainder of the forged labored with a blindness marketing consultant and did a month-long workshop to learn to transfer convincingly as individuals who have been blind since delivery.

“We trained in blindness navigation, to be able to have the language that people who are visually impaired have,” Alfre Woodard, who performs Paris within the sequence, advised HEARALPUBLICIST.

“We did it for a month, all of us, everybody. And we had an advocate for the blind community on set, Joe Strechay. He was like a guru.”

You possibly can learn extra about this course of right here.

Will there be a See season two?

Jason Momoa in See (Apple)

There’ll! A second season is within the works, with Dave Bautista starring alongside Momoa. Season 2 may even see Jonathan Tropper take over as day-to-day showrunner, with Peaky Blinders’ Steven Knight serving as govt producer.

Earlier than the information was formally confirmed by Apple, Woodard let slip that extra episodes had been within the works.

Talking to HEARALPUBLICIST, she mentioned: “We’re positively going to have [season] two.

“Trust me, we’ve spent the money, we’re definitely going back for season two.”