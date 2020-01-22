What is Sky Comedy? Launch date, shows and more for the new comedy channel

It’s an thrilling time for followers of US comedy – Sky is launching a brand-new channel housing all the most effective comedy sequence from throughout the Atlantic.

Sky Comedy will embody exhibits from US networks HBO, NBC and Showtime, boasting each brand-new content material and established sequence.

Right here’s all the pieces you want to know in regards to the new channel…

When does Sky Comedy launch within the UK?

The brand new channel launches on Monday 27th January 2020 – it’s changing Common TV on EPG guides.

For Sky UK customers, it’ll be obtainable on channel 113, with a 1 service on channel 213. For Virgin Media UK customers, it’ll be obtainable on channel 121 (HD) and 122 (SD), with 1 on channel 206.

How a lot does Sky Comedy value?

If you happen to’re already a Sky buyer, you’ll have entry to the brand new channel at no additional value, each stay and on demand.

And all of the content material from the channel will even be obtainable by means of a NOW TV leisure move, which is at present obtainable for £7.99 a month – or a seven-day free trial if you wish to give it a go earlier than committing.

What new exhibits are coming to Sky Comedy?

The Righteous Gems HBO

There’s a complete host of brand-new content material straight from the US, with an array of expertise starring.

Kathryn Hahn performs the lead in Mrs Fletcher, which was a crucial success when it aired stateside on the finish of 2019, whereas The Righteous Gems stars its creator Danny McBride alongside a supporting solid that features John Goodman, Adam DeVine and Edi Patterson.

Run, a brand new sequence written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and her frequent collaborator Vicky Jones, will probably be arriving on the channel quickly too.

What else will probably be on Sky Comedy?

It’s fairly an enviable catalogue – with a number of the most acclaimed sitcoms of latest instances like Parks and Recreation, Veep and 30 Rock all obtainable as field units on Sky Comedy.

As if that wasn’t ok, there will even be new episodes of retuning favourites equivalent to Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, Ballers starring Dwayne Johnson and Insecure, created by and starring Issa Rae.

And if it’s US discuss exhibits you’re after, there’s no scarcity on that entrance both – The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon, Final Week Tonight with John Oliver, Actual Time with Invoice Maher and The Late Late Present will all be airing on Sky Comedy.

Plus, American TV behemoth Saturday Night time Dwell will return to UK screens for the primary time in additional than ten years because of the brand new channel.

Different field units obtainable from launch embody Women, Entourage, The Mindy Challenge and Intercourse and The Metropolis.