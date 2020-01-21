January 21, 2020 | 10:17am | Up to date January 21, 2020 | 10:25am

Girls put on face masks as they stroll down a avenue in Hangzhou in japanese China’s Zhejiang province. AP

The brand new flu-like coronavirus that has to date killed six individuals in China and contaminated greater than 300 doubtless began in an animal and unfold to people, in response to an skilled who was among the many first to decode its cousin SARS.

“What we know is it causes pneumonia and then doesn’t respond to antibiotic treatment, which is not surprising, but then in terms of mortality, SARS kills 10 percent of the individuals,” stated Leo Poon, a virologist on the College of Public Well being at The College of Hong Kong, CNN reported.

What’s a coronavirus?

Coronaviruses are a big household of viruses that trigger sicknesses operating the gamut from the widespread chilly to extreme illnesses together with SARS, or Extreme Acute Respiratory Syndrome, and Center East Respiratory Syndrome, or MERS, in response to the World Well being Group.

The SARS epidemic — which contaminated greater than eight,000 individuals and killed practically 800 – triggered mass panic because it unfold throughout greater than two dozen international locations after beginning in China in late 2002.

What are the signs?

The contaminated develop upper-respiratory signs together with a runny nostril, cough, sore throat and typically a fever that may final a number of days.

However for these with weakened immune techniques, the aged and the very younger, the virus could set off extra severe sicknesses like pneumonia and bronchitis.

On Dec. 31, WHO officers in China have been knowledgeable of instances of pneumonia of unknown trigger that have been detected within the central metropolis of Wuhan, the place a “novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV)” was recognized on Jan. 7, the company stated.

“Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties,” in response to WHO. “In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.”

Well being officers watch vacationers on a thermographic monitor on the Kuala Lumpur Worldwide Airport in Sepang, Malaysia. AP

How does coronavirus unfold?

In uncommon instances, coronaviruses are zoonotic, which means they are often transmitted from animals to people. Coronaviruses reminiscent of SARS and MERS can unfold from human contact with animals. SARS was transmitted from civet cats to people and MERS from camels to people.

On Monday, officers confirmed that the brand new coronavirus may be transmitted between people — which frequently occurs when somebody comes into contact with the contaminated individual’s secretions.

The virus additionally will also be transmitted by touching one thing an contaminated individual has touched after which touching your mouth, nostril or eyes, in response to the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention.

How is it handled? Is there a vaccine?

There isn’t any particular therapy for the sickness, however these contaminated could get reduction by taking ache or fever drugs, drink loads of fluids and get a number of relaxation.

There additionally isn’t any vaccine to guard in opposition to this household of viruses, however individuals might be able to cut back their danger of an infection by avoiding those that are sick, washing their arms typically, and keep away from touching their eyes, nostril and mouth.

On Friday, US well being officers started “enhanced health screenings” at three US airports — New York’s JFK, in addition to San Francisco and Los Angeles — to detect vacationers sickened by the coronavirus arriving from Wuhan.