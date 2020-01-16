What is The Game Changers about? Why everyone is talking about the vegan documentary

In case you hadn’t observed, there’s been loads of dialogue in latest occasions about veganism, its dietary advantages and environmental benefits. On this Netflix documentary, a number of world-famous athletes and bodybuilders have their say…

See beneath for the whole lot you might want to find out about Netflix‘s The Recreation Changers…

What’s The Recreation Changers about?

The documentary follows British UFC fighter James Wilks as he travels all over the world to find the optimum food regimen for human efficiency, significantly trying into the advantages of a plant-based food regimen. Alongside the way in which, he interviews scientists, particular ops troopers, motion stars and a number of the greatest names in sport.

Why is everybody speaking about The Recreation Changers?

The Recreation Changers makes some fairly massive claims, suggesting plant-based food regimen is definitely higher for bettering efficiency and energy than consuming meat.

“It’s not one set of dietary guidelines for improving your performance as an athlete, another one for reversing heart disease, reversing diabetes,” stated Dr Dean Ornish.”It’s the identical for all of them.”

The documentary additionally reveals a number of burly world-class athletes who’ve achieved astonishing feats which they attribute to a plant-based food regimen.

“When I made the switch to a plant-based diet, I qualified for my third Olympic team, I broke two American records,” stated weightlifter Kendrick Farris.”I used to be like man, I ought to have accomplished this an extended whereas in the past!”

In the course of the movie, Wilks discovers that the Roman gladiators had been principally vegetarian, and after participating in a seven-day vegan problem New York firefighters discover they’d apparently diminished ldl cholesterol and blood stress.

It has additionally hit the headlines just lately because the documentary allegedly satisfied the CEO of Greggs to show vegan, absolutely guaranteeing that vegan sausage rolls are right here to remain (sorry Piers Morgan).

How can I watch The Recreation Changers?

The documentary is obtainable to look at now on Netflix. You can too watch The Recreation Changers on Amazon.

Who’s in The Recreation Changers?

Appropriately for a documentary about energy, the movie options a number of heavyweight motion stars and athletes.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jackie Chan, Lewis Hamilton, Novak Djokovic and James Cameron all function to debate the perfect food regimen for peak human energy and efficiency.

Is there a trailer for The Recreation Changers?

The Recreation Adjustments is on Netflix now.