What is the real-life story behind ITV’s Torvill and Dean biopic?

Torvill and Dean’s Boléro ice dance made them a nationwide sensation, gained them an Olympic gold medal, and earned them a record-breaking excessive rating – as a TV viewers of 24 million Brits tuned in to cheer them on.

And an ITV drama will take us from Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean’s early childhood proper up till the second they stepped out onto the ice on the 1984 Winter Olympics to carry out that well-known routine.

Written by Made in Dagenham’s William Ivory, the two-hour particular stars Ackley Bridge’s Poppy Lee Friar as Jayne Torvill and Recreation of Thrones actor Will Tudor as Christopher Dean.

There’s a specific amount of dramatic license in any TV drama – so simply how intently does Torvill and Dean observe the real-life story of this well-known duo? We’ve answered all the large questions you’ll be asking…

Did Christopher Dean’s mom actually abandon him as a toddler?

Sure – and it was a decisive second in his childhood.

Christopher Dean grew up in Calverton, a small mining village on the outskirts of Nottingham, the place his dad and mom Colin and Mavis lived in a two-bed council flat. His father was a miner and the household struggled badly for cash, though Chris has stated he was all the time well-fed and received “lots of fresh air and freedom.”

However one morning, when he was six, his mom Mavis left the household house – and a lady referred to as Betty took her place.

Wanting again on that point, Christopher wrote within the Day by day Mail: “One day, my mum and dad took me to see some friends of theirs. Or at least I always thought they were friends. When we arrived at their house I was told to sit down in the living room. Soon after, I remember an almighty row ensuing. All four of them seemed to be shouting across the room at each other and I was sitting in the middle. Even at six years old I understood what had been going on.”

Is appeared his dad had been having an affair with the girl referred to as Betty, and his mom and Betty’s husband had simply discovered.

Someday after that, his mom sat him down and warned him she was “going away.” He started to cry, and pleaded together with her to not go, however she didn’t say something and deflected his questions.

Per week or so handed, Christopher recalled, and “then, one morning, I went downstairs to search out my mum standing by the entrance door with a suitcase. I don’t keep in mind her saying goodbye. One minute she was there, and the following, gone.

“Later on the same day, Betty, my new stepmother, arrived with a suitcase. Again, there were no explanations given, and no opportunity to ask questions. It seemed that I just had to get used to the idea.”

Dean Andrews and Susan Earl play Colin and Betty in Torvill & Dean (ITV)

A few years later, Christopher was on his manner again from college when he noticed his mum strolling right into a flat above the native hairdresser’s. He didn’t inform anyone he’d seen her, however every day he would decelerate as he handed her flat in hopes of getting a glimpse. Generally he noticed the highest of her head.

After some time Chris was allowed to make contact, however that quickly got here to an abrupt halt with out clarification. Later, when Chris was skating in competitions as an newbie, Mavis would come to look at – however would depart instantly as soon as the efficiency was over. It wasn’t till the mid-1990s that he began seeing his mom regularly.

In 2014, he wrote: “These days my mum and I get along fine. She’s well into her eighties now and I think would sometimes like to talk about what happened, try to offer closure, perhaps. But if I’m honest it’s not something I crave.”

So what about his relationship with stepmother Betty? It wasn’t all the time simple, he has admitted, however “the one thing I’ll always be grateful to Betty for is introducing me to ice skating. She’d talked my dad into buying me my first pair of skates. That must have been a huge outlay for them at the time, but it was quite a masterstroke.”

How did Torvill and Dean turn out to be ice skating companions?

All this time, Jayne Torvill was rising up close by in Nottingham together with her dad and mom George and Betty Torvill – performed within the ITV drama by Stephen Tompkinson and Jo Hartley.

Like Chris, she was from a working-class household: her father labored for Raleigh bicycles, and her mom had a job on the Gamers’ cigarette manufacturing facility. The Torvills later opened their very own newsagents.

Jayne turned hooked on ice skating on the age of eight following an after-school journey to the native ice rink in Nottingham, simply as we see on-screen in ITV’s Torvill and Dean.

She instantly started taking classes with native lecturers Thelma Perry (performed by Anita Dobson) and Norma Bowmar, speeding to the rink earlier than and after college.

In the meantime, Colin and Betty really had a passion for ballroom dancing, and as soon as they noticed how a lot 10-year-old Chris beloved skating they started to take him to the rink each Saturday.

Each Jayne and Chris went to the identical rink in Nottingham, however didn’t work together for the primary few years. Within the Christmas double difficulty, Jayne tells Radio Occasions: “My first memory of Chris is seeing him at the ice rink one Saturday afternoon in 1971. He stood out because he was whizzing around so fast and had blond hair. That’s when I named him the Blond Prince.”

Jayne had beforehand partnered with a boy referred to as Michael Hutchinson, however after three years the pair of them had parted methods and she or he was again to skating singles. Chris was additionally skating solo, as – regardless of being named British Junior Dance Champions – he and his companion Sandra Elson have been NOT getting on and had lastly referred to as it quits.

Then, in 1975, coach Janet Sawbridge noticed their potential as companions and determined to strive matching them up.

Within the TV drama, Janet (performed by Jaime Winstone) assessments out their chemistry by making them get into maintain, standing hip-to-hip and eye-to-eye. She then nips off for a cup of tea and a biscuit.

And that’s just about what occurred in actual life. “It felt awkward – for a minute,” Chris says. “From then on both of us wanted to make a go of it.”

They rapidly succeeded in a number of nationwide and worldwide competitions, profitable in Oberstdorf and coming third within the British Championships in 1977.

Will Tudor, who performs Christopher Dean, says: “An attention-grabbing factor Torvill and Dean informed us is that it wasn’t like they felt this spark immediately. There wasn’t a lightning strike second, however over time these complimentary character traits they’d actually began to work.

“They both believed in the same end goal and the way they approached it – it wasn’t just about technique, it was also about the feel and emotion of these dances.”

Did Torvill and Dean have a romantic relationship?

In ITV’s Torvill and Dean, there’s a second, on an empty coach after profitable a contest as companions, when the 2 of them acknowledge their attraction to one another and share that long-anticipated kiss. However in the end they determine to not let romance get in the way in which of their skating partnership – and that’s that.

Aside from the timing of the kiss, that scene is fairly true to life.

Jayne and Christopher have all the time insisted there was no romantic relationship between them, though in just lately years they’ve admitted that they’d “dabbled” as youngsters – with one kiss. However that was already behind them by the point they turned Torvill and Dean.

Jayne tells the Christmas version of Radio Occasions: “Because the Boléro is very romantic, the media were convinced we were a couple. One journalist said, ‘So, Chris, when are you getting married?’ and he said, ‘Not yet!’ And that was it – there were reports that we were going to get married. I thought, ‘Oh no! Why did you say that?’”

She provides: “We did really kiss as soon as – earlier than we have been a skating couple. We have been behind the bus going to a league match, and it simply occurred. It was a one-off. We by no means talked about it afterwards. We giggle about it now.

“Chris comes out with things without filtering them, and on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories he said, ‘We dabbled.’ So that’s what it is now – Dabblegate. It was a kiss!”

Christopher insists: “Dabblegate was just a teenage kiss in the back of a bus. We were 14 years old, and teenagers in the most naive sense. We didn’t talk about it much after. The skating was everything and having a relationship just didn’t occur to us.”

Who did Torvill and Dean marry?

In 1990, Jayne married American sound engineer Philip Christensen, her husband of 28 years and counting. After a painful battle with infertility and IVF, they determined to undertake and now have two teenage youngsters, Kieran and Jessica.

“As a couple skating together it’s easy for the guy to go off and start a family, it wouldn’t affect his skating, whereas for me it would have stopped what we were doing,” she informed The Solar. “So I left it quite late. And I was into my forties by then.”

Chris has had a extra turbulent love-life, with two failed marriages.

In 1991 he married French-Canadian world ice dance champion Isabelle Duchesnay, however they divorced in 1993. Isabelle made her emotions about Jayne completely clear on the time, saying: “I felt that he had two women in his life. Because his work was more important, that automatically made Jayne more important because she was his work.”

Christopher Dean marrying Jill Trenary in 1994 (Getty)

In 1994 he married American skater Jill Trenary and moved to Colorado, the place they raised their two sons Jack and Sam.

Nonetheless, their relationship broke down after he started filming Dancing on Ice and so they have been separated by 2010. Shortly afterwards, he and Dancing on Ice decide Karen Barber confirmed their relationship.

Did Torvill and Dean fall out?

By all accounts, Chris could possibly be indignant and significant. He wanted to be in management always.

In 1994, a fly-on-the-wall documentary received individuals speaking when it confirmed Chris decreasing Jayne to tears together with his harsh phrases and behavior.

However the two of them have remained shut all through the years, speaking most days even after they weren’t performing collectively.

Jayne tells Radio Occasions: “Chris expresses his anger more openly than me. He’ll raise his voice.” In contrast, she says, “it’s hard for me to get wound up about anything.”

Chris says: “We’ve fallen out lots of times, but not to the extent that we’ve ever stopped talking. it was always about little things, but we’d never leave the ice having an argument. Jayne can deal with just about anything. I’m a bit more passionate and have – well used to have – this aggression and determination. I’ve definitely become more mellow.”

How did Torvill and Dean turn out to be Olympic skaters – and who was Betty Callaway?

Betty Callaway with Torvill and Dean (Getty)

Janet Sawbridge might solely take them to date, and in 1979 Betty Callaway turned Torvill and Dean’s new coach.

Performed on-screen by Name the Midwife’s Annabelle Apsion, she was an English determine skating coach who had educated earlier world champions and European champions. She had an excellent track-record and a very good status.

In 1980, Chris and Jayne took a raffle and give up their jobs. Chris had spent six years within the police power, whereas Jayne had been working as an insurance coverage clerk. Now it was time to focus all their efforts on skating – and Olympic gold.

That very same yr, Torvill and Dean positioned fifth at Winter Olympics at Lake Placid in New York. They adopted that up with 4th within the World Championships. They have been now in medal rivalry for giant worldwide occasions, and over the following 4 years they began putting 1st in competitors after competitors.

By the point they reached the 1984 Olympics at Sarajevo, they have been favourites to win.

Did Chris provide you with the Bolero?

Chris was the chief choreographer and inventive power behind Torvill and Dean, whereas Jayne was extra sensible – understanding the logistics of touchdown every elevate.

With their efficiency to Maurice Ravel’s Boléro, the pair gained gold and have become the very best scoring determine skaters of all time (for a single programme). Famously, they acquired 12 excellent 6.0s and 6 5.9s.

Torvill and Dean continued to bop the Boléro, and, by 2007 they estimated that they’d carried out it greater than 2,000 occasions.

What occurred after the Olympics?

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean on Dancing on Ice (ITV)

After the Olympics, Torvill and Dean turned skilled, which allowed them to lastly make some cash from their expertise.

Nonetheless, beneath the Olympic Committee guidelines of the time, giving up their newbie standing really made them ineligible to compete within the Olympics. They have been barred from collaborating till the principles have been relaxed in 1993, simply in time for them to compete on the 1994 Winter Olympics in Norway. They left with a bronze.

In 1998, Torvill and Dean carried out one ultimate dance, after which hung up their skates and retired. Chris was dwelling within the US, Jayne was within the UK, and so they each needed to deal with their households.

However in recent times, their partnership as Torvill and Dean has had a second act. In 2006, they reunited to work on the TV present Dancing on Ice, and so they stay intently concerned with the present which is ready to return within the new yr.

How concerned have been the actual Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean within the making of this ITV drama?

Chris and Jayne have been deeply concerned in shaping ITV’s Torvill and Dean, sitting down with screenwriter Billy Ivory to share their recollections.

Poppy Lee Friar, who performs Jayne Torvill, stated: “We spoke to them and they’re so kind! They gave us creative license. They’re ecstatic that this is happening.”

Her co-star Will Tudor, who performs Christopher Dean, added: “They said we had their blessing to put our own artistic spin on it. That was liberating. They were wonderful, that put my mind at rest hearing them say that.”

Chris and Jayne additionally recruited Olympic ice dancers Nick Buckland and Penny Coomes to affix the manufacturing as stunt doubles, and later as coaches and consultants.

“Chris messaged early on this year and asked if we would like to be involved as the ice skating doubles for Jayne and Chris in a TV movie, which sounded extremely exciting,” Nick stated.

“We spoke to Chris alongside the way in which, and all the way down to a few days earlier than the precise capturing, FaceTiming with him and ensuring that every thing was in place. We needed to ensure that every thing was the way it must be, so we have been feeding again to him alongside the way in which.

“It was very important to get it right and we wanted to make sure we were Torvill and Dean’s eyes and ears.”

Is the skating actual in ITV’s Torvill and Dean – and the way was it filmed?

Asking anyone to skate identical to Torvill and Dean is sort of a tall order, particularly in the event that they’ve barely set foot on the ice earlier than. That’s why producers recruited a pair of Olympic ice-skaters to provide actors Poppy Lee Friar and Will Tudor a crash-course – and to function their stunt doubles.

Nick Buckland and Penny Coomes have represented Nice Britain on the Olympics 3 times, and are five-time British Nationwide Champions.

So what we see on display is definitely a carefully-cut combination of TV stars Poppy and Will and ice-skaters Penny and Nick, with the actors skating as a lot as potential and the professionals taking on the place crucial.

“I had only skated twice before, and once was for a birthday party,” Will admits. “I loved it but could only go in straight lines and couldn’t turn. I slammed into the barriers a lot. The second time was for a date. Terrible idea. The skates I was wearing were blunt, I was sliding around like Bambi on ice.”

However he and Poppy threw themselves into studying to skate, spending two weeks on the ice with Nick and Penny.

“Top-level ice skating is just amazing to me,” Poppy says. “We had two weeks of training and two weeks of night shoots on the ice, as well.”

Penny Coomes and Nicholas Buckland (Getty)

Nick tells HEARALPUBLICIST: “We have been actually closely concerned in serving to them be taught the approach and be taught to try to transfer like Torvill and Dean for sure scenes, so we actually labored collaboratively with each of them.

“We’d swap up, so me and Penny would do a few of the extra difficult stuff, and Will and Poppy would do a few of the fundamental scenes that [director] Gillies MacKinnon needed.

“And we also sat down with Gillies and went through specifically every skating scene, he’d mapped out storyboards that he wanted and we could then go in from there and actually work out which combination would be suited for each scene. Sometimes I would skate with Poppy, and sometimes Penny would skate with Will.”

So why take this method? Penny explains: “We would like the film to look as genuine and as actual and as nice as potential, and clearly we’ve been ice skating our entire lives and nonetheless really feel like we’re not even a contact on Torvill and Dean. So to ask Will and Poppy to do it in two weeks is simply not sensible.

“We wanted to have the magic of film and make sure that they did as much as they could possibly do – and they did a fair amount – and then when the crossover happens between them and Nick and myself, we don’t want people to tell. We don’t want to ruin the story and the imagination and the overall effect.”

And in relation to the Boléro itself, a choice was taken NOT to recreate that well-known dance – as a substitute chopping to the real-life footage of Torvill and Dean.

Nick provides: “I think the overall idea of us being involved and also helping within the editing is that it becomes, and looks, seamless… and by the end of the movie I am totally confident that you’ll be utterly convinced that Poppy and Will are Torvill and Dean.”

Torvill and Dean will air on 29th December at eight:35pm on ITV