What Kerala Chief Minister Said About Resolution Against Citizenship Law

CPI(M)-ruled Kerala is the primary state to take the legislature route towards citizenship legislation.

Thiruvananthapuram:

A day after the Kerala meeting handed a decision towards the controversial Citizenship legislation, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday rejected BJP’s critisism towards it, saying the state assemblies have their very own privileges.

Hours after the meeting handed the decision on Tuesday demanding the scrapping of the Citizenship Regulation, union legislation minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had hit out on the Left authorities and stated Mr Vijayan ought to search “better legal advise”.

Mr Prasad had additionally stated it’s only “Parliament which has got the powers to pass any law with regard to citizenship; not any assembly, including the Kerala Assembly.”

BJP’s Rajya Sabha member, GVL Narasimha Rao additionally wrote to the Home chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to provoke breach of parliamentary privileges and contempt proceedings towards the Kerala Chief Minister over the decision.

“State Assemblies have its own privileges. Such actions are unheard of anywhere. But we cannot rule out anything in the present circumstance as unprecedented things are happening now-a-days in the country,” Mr Vijayan stated when requested concerning the breach of privilege proceedings.

The assemblies have its personal particular safety and it shouldn’t be violated, he stated.

Kerala has change into the primary state to cross a decision towards a legislation which has been violating the elemental ideas of the Structure and it has nice significance, the chief minister added.

On a query concerning state Governor Arif Mohammed Khan supporting the Citizenship Regulation, the Chief Minister stated he’s entitled to have his opinion on varied points.

So his views could be seen in that approach solely, he added.

Whereas Chief Ministers of non-BJP dominated states like Mamata Banerjee of Bengal have introduced they’d not implement Citizenship Regulation, CPI(M)-ruled Kerala was the primary to take the legislature path to register its opposition to the legislation.

Setting apart their political variations, the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and Opposition Congress headed UDF, as soon as once more got here collectively to launch a joint combat towards the Centre on the CAA, which has seen unprecedented protests everywhere in the nation.

Mr Vijayan, who moved the decision and Chief of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, who seconded it, alleged that Citizenship Regulation was an try and make India a non secular nation.

The lone BJP member within the meeting, O Rajagopal rejected the allegation saying the Act was being “misinterpreted” and lies had been being unfold by the fronts for slender political

features.