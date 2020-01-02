What Mark Hamill could look like as Vesemir on The Witcher

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Photos

Will the scholar (of Grasp Yoda) change into the trainer (of Geralt of Rivia)?

The character of Vesemir, the mentor of Henry Cavill’s titular monster slayer within the hit Netflix sequence The Witcher, has been the topic of intense fan hypothesis for a few causes. First, they suppose it might be cool if the character made an look within the present’s upcoming second season; second, various of them suppose it might be fairly cool if he had been performed by Mark Hamill.

Simply in case this text is actually your first publicity to popular culture of any variety, Hamill is best-known for portraying Luke Skywalker within the unique Star Wars trilogy (A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Again, and Return of the Jedi) and the just-completed sequel trilogy (The Drive Awakens, The Final Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker). He is additionally a prolific voice actor, and is liable for what many followers think about to be the definitive model of iconic DC villain the Joker, whom he portrayed on Batman: The Animated Collection, along with a slew of different animated TV sequence and video video games.



Whereas Hamill would not precisely look a heck of lots like Vesemir’s typical rendering within the Witcher online game sequence, it is powerful to argue with the fan casting in gentle of the pictures posted to Instagram by prolific digital artists bosslogic and spdrmnkyxxiii. Though they could not be extra completely different from one another, they’re each fairly badass in their very own means, and it is simple to see both rendition slaying vicious beasts alongside Cavill’s Geralt. Test it out:

That is bosslogic’s rendition, which is about as grizzled as all get-out. The artist commented that he’d needed so as to add a scar or two, however he should not have had time; curiously sufficient, he fielded a rendition of Cavill as Geralt shortly earlier than the star’s casting was introduced which wasn’t too terribly far-off from what we ended up getting. After all, the artist’s rendition did characteristic a big-ass beard and a few gnarly facial scars; if Hamill had been to finally be solid, it would not shock us if he regarded similar to this, however with out the beard. Maybe one thing just a little nearer to this:

Here is spdrmnkyxxiii’s rendition: rather less grizzled, much more cleaned up, far more recognizably Hamill. The artist admitted that whereas he had simply completed the present, he had but to dive into the video games, so maybe we’ll get a second model as soon as he has a superb strong day or two of Witcher-ing (Witch-ing? Witch-ery?) beneath his belt.

We should say that that is one piece of fan casting that we approve of, and we’re not alone.