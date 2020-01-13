What Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Said About Amended Citizenship Law

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella termed the rising scenario in India as “sad”.

New Delhi:

Microsoft Chief Govt Officer (CEO) Satya Nadella at this time joined the rising refrain of worldwide voices in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act, terming the rising scenario in India as “sad”.

“I think what is happening is sad… It’s just bad…. I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or becomes the next CEO of Infosys,” Mr Nadella advised BuzzFeed editor-in-chief Ben Smith.

The Microsoft CEO’s assertion comes amid ongoing protests in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act, which critics have termed as “communal” and “unconstitutional” in nature. The regulation goals to expedite citizenship for migrants from minority communities in three neighbouring nations, leaving Muslims out of its ambit. Critics say that the regulation, when carried out together with the Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC), will threaten thousands and thousands of real Muslim residents within the nation.

Mr Nadella’s remark was backed by famous historian Ramachandra Guha, who wished that large names within the home IT business would summon the braveness to make an analogous assertion. “I am glad Satya Nadella has said what he has. I wish that one of our own IT czars had the courage and wisdom to say this first. Or to say it even now,” he tweeted.

Ramachandra Guha was detained by police whereas taking part in a protest in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act in Bengaluru final month.

A gaggle of over 150 Indian-origin professionals employed with tech giants corresponding to Google, Uber, Amazon and Fb had earlier written an open letter in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act and a doable nationwide Nationwide Register of Residents, dubbing each the initiatives as “fascist”.

The letter by “TechAgainstFascism” on on-line publishing platform Medium additionally urged enterprise leaders corresponding to Satya Nadella, Alphabet Inc CEO Sundar Pichai and Reliance Industries Restricted head Mukesh Ambani to “publicly denounce” the central authorities’s actions. “The CAA 2019 combined with the NRC is a deeply anti-Muslim scheme that will create greater statelessness and global disparity for Muslims, growing worse with India’s economic decline and climate change,” the letter learn.

The United Nations Human Rights Workplace has additionally termed the amended regulation as “fundamentally discriminatory”, saying that it “undermines” the dedication to equality enshrined within the Indian structure.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has clamed that solely “illiterates and puncture-wallahs” are against the amended Citizenship Act.