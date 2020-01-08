What Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen Said About Religion-Based Citizenship

“The CAA… should be turned down by the Supreme Court,” Amartya Sen mentioned

Bengaluru:

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen mentioned the Citizenship (Modification) Act, or CAA, violates constitutional provisions. “The CAA law that has been passed in my judgment should be turned down by the Supreme Court on the grounds of it being unconstitutional because you cannot have certain types of fundamental human rights linking citizenship with religious differences,” Mr Sen advised reporters on the Infosys Science Basis’s Infosys Prize 2019 in Bengaluru.

The Nobel laureate mentioned what actually ought to matter for deciding citizenship is the place an individual was born, and the place the individual has lived.

“My reading of the (amended) law is that it violates the provision of the Constitution,” he mentioned, including that citizenship on the premise of faith had been a matter of dialogue within the constituent meeting the place it was determined that “using religion for the purpose of discrimination of this kind will not be acceptable.”

Mr Sen, nevertheless, agreed Hindu who’s persecuted in a rustic exterior India deserves sympathy and his or her case have to be taken into consideration.

“It (consideration for citizenship) has to be independent of religion but take cognisance of the sufferings and other issues into account,” Mr Sen mentioned.

On the mob assault at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU), Mr Sen famous the college administration couldn’t cease outsiders from coming to the campus to steer the assault.

“The communication between the university administration and the police got delayed due to which ill treatment of students went on without being prevented by the law enforcement agencies,” he added.