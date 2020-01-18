What PM Told Ministers Ahead Of Mega Jammu and Kashmir Outreach

An inventory accessed by HEARALPUBLICIST reveals that there are 51 journeys deliberate for Jammu, and solely eight for Srinagar.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has requested ministers to unfold the message of growth in Jammu and Kashmir, with a concentrate on rural areas, forward of a mega outreach programme beginning immediately. Thirty-six ministers can be visiting a number of areas of the union territory – over the subsequent seven days – 5 months after the federal government ended particular standing to the state granted below Article 370, and bifurcated it into two union territories.

PM Modi, at a gathering on Friday, reportedly requested the ministers to tell locals concerning the varied central schemes to learn folks on the grassroots degree. He additionally stated that the ministers mustn’t limit themselves to city areas, asking them to go to villages and work together with locals.

These tasked with the outreach embrace ministers Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal, Jitender Singh, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Kiren Rijiju, Hardeep Puri, G Kishen Reddy, Purshottam Singh Rupala, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Normal VK Singh, Gajender Singh Shekhawat and Anurag Thakur.

The ministers’ go to comes amid continued opposition assaults and worldwide scrutiny over the detention of political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir and web blackout that’s being eliminated in phases.

The Congress, which has accused the federal government of “double standards” by permitting overseas envoys to go to Jammu and Kashmir whereas blocking opposition leaders, dubbed the ministers’ go to a “propaganda mission”.

“Amit Shah says all is normal in Kashmir. If so, why send 36 propagandists to Kashmir? Why not allow non-propagandists to go and understand the situation prevailing there?” social gathering chief Kapil Sibal tweeted on Thursday.

A senior BJP chief had earlier advised HEARALPUBLICIST, “When we do not meet people, there is criticism that we are isolating Jammu and Kashmir. And when we do, then also eyebrows are raised”.