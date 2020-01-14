What potential returns could the Rockies get if Nolan Arenado is traded?

With a commerce of Nolan Arenado trying extra seemingly by the week, three explicit golf equipment hold getting tied to a possible deal for the Rockies third baseman.

These groups are St. Louis, Texas and Atlanta. However who may Colorado feasibly get from every of these organizations that will make it worthwhile to commerce a once-in-a-generation third baseman?

Right here’s a have a look at what the Rockies would possibly have the ability to get. Arenado has $234 million and 7 years remaining on his assured deal, which incorporates an opt-out after the 2021 season and a full no-trade clause.

St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals have had a long-standing curiosity in Arenado, however as The St. Louis Publish-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold wrote on Monday, their curiosity has been “price prohibitive.” Goold mentioned younger ace right-hander Jack Flaherty is off limits.

So, if Flaherty is off the desk, who would possibly St. Louis be prepared to commerce?

Versatile three-time all-star Matt Carpenter (owed $39 million via 2021) has been talked about, though he’s coming off his worst big-league season after hitting .226 in 2019. Younger flamethrower Jordan Hicks, coming off Tommy John surgical procedure, might be engaging as a bullpen choice. Prospects reminiscent of younger slugging third baseman Nolan Gorman, near-MLB prepared catcher Andrew Knizner and southpaw pitching prospect Matthew Liberatore (acquired final week in a commerce with the Tampa Bay Rays) is also supplied up.

Texas Rangers

The Rangers had been the primary crew significantly tied to commerce discussions surrounding Arenado throughout the MLB winter conferences in early December. Texas has since signed veteran nook infielder Todd Frazier to a one-year free-agent deal, and whereas he may doubtlessly fill the Rangers’ gap at third base, Texas continues to be fascinated by Arenado.

Colorado may look to prospects from Texas, an inventory of names that may embrace third baseman Josh Jung (Texas’ high choose in 2019), catcher Sam Huff, right-hander Hans Crouse or right-hander Cole Winn. Winn might be of explicit curiosity to Colorado contemplating his expertise pitching at elevation as a former Silver Creek Excessive Faculty star.

Atlanta Braves

The rumor mill has cooled off on Arenado touchdown with the Braves however with Josh Donaldson nonetheless unsigned — Donaldson declined Atlanta’s qualifying supply in November to grow to be a free agent — there’s nonetheless a necessity for an on a regular basis third baseman at SunTrust Park.

Past that, the Braves have pitching and minor league depth that may curiosity Colorado. Would Atlanta be prepared to half with younger, promising right-hander Mike Soroka? Or, the Rockies may look to the long run by way of high Braves prospects reminiscent of outfielder Cristian Pache, right-hander Ian Anderson (a former No. three general choose) and right-hander Kyle Wright (a former No. 5 general choose)?