What Queen Elizabeth Said On Prince Harry And Meghan’s Future

LONDON:

Buckingham Palace introduced on Saturday that Prince Harry and his spouse Meghan will not be working members of Britain’s royal household and they won’t use their “royal highness” titles as they embark on a extra impartial future.

Following is the textual content of Queen Elizabeth’s assertion:

“Following many months of conversations and more moderen discussions, I’m happy that collectively we have now discovered a constructive and supportive approach ahead for my grandson and his household. Harry, Meghan and Archie will at all times be a lot cherished members of my household. I recognise the challenges they’ve skilled on account of intense scrutiny during the last two years and help their want for a extra impartial life.

I need to thank them for all their devoted work throughout this nation, the Commonwealth and past, and am notably happy with how Meghan has so rapidly grow to be one of many household.

It’s my entire household’s hope that as we speak’s settlement permits them to begin constructing a cheerful and peaceable new life.”

The announcement from Buckingham Palace follows greater than per week of intense non-public talks geared toward managing the fallout of the couple’s shock choice to surrender front-line royal duties.