What really happened during Leia’s final moments in The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker served as a last act for each character within the Skywalker saga, nevertheless it went above and past to honor Princess Leia and the actress who performed her — the late, nice Carrie Fisher. Fisher, who handed away in 2016, will get prime billing within the movie, as Leia is essential to the Resistance’s efforts to topple Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), the resurrected Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), and the First Order.
And but, as a result of Fisher’s look in The Rise of Skywalker was stitched collectively from unused footage from The Drive Awakens and The Final Jedi — and since The Rise of Skywalker is a crowded movie that has a ton of plot to get via — not everybody has discovered Leia’s huge send-off completely clear. Looper lately spoke with The Rise of Skywalker editor Maryann Brandon to determine precisely what went down throughout Leia’s climactic second. Here is what Brandon needed to say.
Warning: Main Rise of Skywalker spoilers to observe.
Love conquers all in The Rise of Skywalker
Leia’s last moments within the Skywalker saga come as Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren duel on the stays of the second Death Star, which crashed on the Endor moon Kef Bir. Summoning all of her energy, Leia reaches out to her son via the Drive and utters a single phrase: Kylo’s actual title, Ben. Distracted, Kylo drops his lightsaber. Rey stabs him, and Leia passes away.
It is a second that is triggered some confusion amongst followers. Is Leia merely attempting to distract Kylo, saving Rey’s life and bringing about Kylo’s downfall? Is she channeling the Drive into the imaginative and prescient of Han Solo (Harrison Ford) that seems to Ben, as some rumors have prompt? Is it one thing else fully?
In line with Brandon, the reply is lots less complicated than the fan theories would have you ever consider. She defined, “The important thing is that it took all her power to do the thing that [Leia] had been afraid to do, which was to reach out to stop [Kylo] from causing more pain and to come back to her.”
That is it — Leia merely reaches out to Kylo to let him know that, regardless of every thing he is carried out, he is nonetheless liked. That is sufficient to show Ben again to the sunshine.
Brandon then famous that the scene with Kylo’s father Han Solo, which takes place a couple of minutes later, is not straight linked to this one. Screenwriter Chris Terrio defined to The Hollywood Reporter that the Han scene is extra of a dramatization of what is taking place in Kylo’s thoughts. In that second, he confronts the reminiscence of his father, and receives permission to forgive himself.
Seen in that gentle, Leia’s last moments are a beautiful sendoff to the character, and assist wrap up her arc over the Star Wars sequel trilogy. In The Drive Awakens, Leia sends Han to retrieve Kylo, however does not go herself. In The Final Jedi, Leia says that her son is useless. In The Rise of Skywalker, she lastly summons all of her braveness and rescues Ben from the Emperor’s clutches, even realizing that it is the very last thing she’ll ever do.
Do not maintain out hope for a director’s lower of The Rise of Skywalker
If in case you have a unique interpretation of the scene, Brandon hopes you may hold on to it. “Isn’t that the beauty of it? That people can have all sorts of theories?” she mentioned. “I love that people can think what they want to think.”
The truth is, Brandon mentioned she does related issues whereas modifying: “When I cut a film I’ll try to do that too, like, think of a big theory and be like, can I cut it so it has this meaning? And oftentimes, that helps me find another meaning in something.”
Simply do not suppose that the rumored “J.J. cut” of The Rise of Skywalker will additional clarify Leia’s last moments. In line with Brandon, a director’s lower of the movie does not exist. Refuting rumors that Disney recut The Rise of Skywalker from 2 hours and 37 minutes to 2 hours and 22 minutes with out J.J. Abrams’ approval, Brandon acknowledged, “[Abrams] was involved in every aspect of the movie. 100 percent involved.” Concerning discuss of a director’s lower sitting unreleased in a Disney vault, Brandon added, “If there is one I had nothing to do with it. And I can’t imagine there is because [J. J.] was with me the entire time.”
Additional, Brandon mentioned that Disney brass did not drive her or Abrams so as to add or delete something from the movie within the slicing room, and that they had been nothing however supportive. The truth is, Brandon had such an excellent expertise working with Disney and Lucasfilm that she mentioned she’d bounce on the alternative to edit one other Star Wars movie, though she appears hesitant to return again to make a Rise of Skywalker: Particular Version. “I think we made the Special Edition [already],” she mentioned. “There isn’t one to do.”
Brandon concluded, “I am a huge fan of Kathleen Kennedy and Lucasfilm. Everyone who works there has been so great to me. [Between] Stefan Grube and Michelle Rejwan and Kathleen Kennedy and J.J. Abrams, there was not one irresponsible moment that we had on this movie, not one moment where we weren’t working to make the best movie…. I feel like we really did put out the best film we could.”
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters now.
