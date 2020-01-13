What really happened during Leia’s final moments in The Rise of Skywalker

Leia’s last moments within the Skywalker saga come as Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren duel on the stays of the second Death Star, which crashed on the Endor moon Kef Bir. Summoning all of her energy, Leia reaches out to her son via the Drive and utters a single phrase: Kylo’s actual title, Ben. Distracted, Kylo drops his lightsaber. Rey stabs him, and Leia passes away.

It is a second that is triggered some confusion amongst followers. Is Leia merely attempting to distract Kylo, saving Rey’s life and bringing about Kylo’s downfall? Is she channeling the Drive into the imaginative and prescient of Han Solo (Harrison Ford) that seems to Ben, as some rumors have prompt? Is it one thing else fully?

In line with Brandon, the reply is lots less complicated than the fan theories would have you ever consider. She defined, “The important thing is that it took all her power to do the thing that [Leia] had been afraid to do, which was to reach out to stop [Kylo] from causing more pain and to come back to her.”

That is it — Leia merely reaches out to Kylo to let him know that, regardless of every thing he is carried out, he is nonetheless liked. That is sufficient to show Ben again to the sunshine.

Brandon then famous that the scene with Kylo’s father Han Solo, which takes place a couple of minutes later, is not straight linked to this one. Screenwriter Chris Terrio defined to The Hollywood Reporter that the Han scene is extra of a dramatization of what is taking place in Kylo’s thoughts. In that second, he confronts the reminiscence of his father, and receives permission to forgive himself.

Seen in that gentle, Leia’s last moments are a beautiful sendoff to the character, and assist wrap up her arc over the Star Wars sequel trilogy. In The Drive Awakens, Leia sends Han to retrieve Kylo, however does not go herself. In The Final Jedi, Leia says that her son is useless. In The Rise of Skywalker, she lastly summons all of her braveness and rescues Ben from the Emperor’s clutches, even realizing that it is the very last thing she’ll ever do.