What Rey’s new lightsaber really means

Incorporates spoilers for The Rise of Skywalker

Rey has been utilizing hand-me-downs for the reason that first second she touched a lightsaber in The Drive Awakens, however with the ending of The Rise of Skywalker, she lastly has certainly one of her personal.

In 2015’s The Drive Awakens, the fledgling Jedi Rey (Daisy Ridley) wielded Anakin Skywalker’s — which was subsequently Luke Skywalker’s — outdated lightsaber. Ever since, she has been using the weapon as she’s confronted off towards Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), varied stormtroopers, and tons of dark-sided baddies she has encountered alongside the way in which to lastly defeating the First Order. However identical to Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) did in Return of the Jedi, Rey lastly will get her personal weapon in The Rise of Skywalker – albeit within the closing scene of the saga-ending movie.

With Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) lastly defeated and Kylo Ren changing into one with the Drive after turning again to the sunshine facet and sacrificing his life to avoid wasting Rey, she returns to the place followers’ journey with Star Wars started 42 years in the past: the Lars household’s moisture farm on the planet Tattooine, the place Luke grew up. Rey buries each Luke’s well-known lightsaber and the one Leia used when she was coaching to develop into a Jedi (Rey’s given this blade throughout The Rise of Skywalker as nicely) within the huge desert close to the farm, earlier than pulling out a brand new lightsaber she has lastly solid for herself.

Fortuitously for followers, it is not the double-bladed crimson lightsaber seen within the trailers for The Rise of Skywalker. Because it seems, Darkish Rey was solely a imaginative and prescient that standard Rey has within the movie after studying that she’s the granddaughter of Emperor Palpatine. The lightsaber that Rey finally ends up with with is a yellow lightsaber, that are fairly uncommon within the Star Wars universe.

This is what Rey’s new lightsaber actually means.