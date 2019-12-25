What Rey’s new lightsaber really means

Incorporates spoilers for The Rise of Skywalker
Rey has been utilizing hand-me-downs for the reason that first second she touched a lightsaber in The Drive Awakens, however with the ending of The Rise of Skywalker, she lastly has certainly one of her personal.
In 2015’s The Drive Awakens, the fledgling Jedi Rey (Daisy Ridley) wielded Anakin Skywalker’s — which was subsequently Luke Skywalker’s — outdated lightsaber. Ever since, she has been using the weapon as she’s confronted off towards Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), varied stormtroopers, and tons of dark-sided baddies she has encountered alongside the way in which to lastly defeating the First Order. However identical to Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) did in Return of the Jedi, Rey lastly will get her personal weapon in The Rise of Skywalker – albeit within the closing scene of the saga-ending movie.
With Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) lastly defeated and Kylo Ren changing into one with the Drive after turning again to the sunshine facet and sacrificing his life to avoid wasting Rey, she returns to the place followers’ journey with Star Wars started 42 years in the past: the Lars household’s moisture farm on the planet Tattooine, the place Luke grew up. Rey buries each Luke’s well-known lightsaber and the one Leia used when she was coaching to develop into a Jedi (Rey’s given this blade throughout The Rise of Skywalker as nicely) within the huge desert close to the farm, earlier than pulling out a brand new lightsaber she has lastly solid for herself.
Fortuitously for followers, it is not the double-bladed crimson lightsaber seen within the trailers for The Rise of Skywalker. Because it seems, Darkish Rey was solely a imaginative and prescient that standard Rey has within the movie after studying that she’s the granddaughter of Emperor Palpatine. The lightsaber that Rey finally ends up with with is a yellow lightsaber, that are fairly uncommon within the Star Wars universe.
This is what Rey’s new lightsaber actually means.
Yellow lightsabers and the Sentinels
Disney/Lucasfilm
The yellow lightsaber has most frequently been seen within the galaxy far, far-off within the arms of the Temple Guards on the animated sequence Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Their double-bladed pikes are fairly distinctive not solely of their shade, but additionally within the form of the lightsaber, which extra carefully resembles that of a sword blade.
So, what does this imply for Rey? Properly, she’s actually not becoming a member of the Temple Guard, contemplating that the Jedi temple can be pretty empty given the dearth of Jedi. As Collider factors out, there’s at all times the potential of a symbolic Temple Guard, in that Rey would be the guardian of the Jedi Order going ahead. In fact, there’s loads of different symbolism connected to the yellow lightsaber as nicely.
Star Wars lore dictates that yellow lightsabers are carried by the Sentinels, one of many main faculties of thought inside the outdated Jedi Order that tries to search out stability between the Consulars (who sometimes bear inexperienced blades) and the Guardians (who usually wield blue lightsabers). As Display screen Rant studies, with the Sith (apparently) destroyed by the top of The Rise of Skywalker, Rey has lastly introduced stability to the Drive. Not solely that, however she additionally seems to be the one Jedi left, and must carry the beliefs of all of them into the long run. That stability between Consular and Guardian shall be obligatory if Rey wants to coach extra Jedi to maintain the peace, so it is applicable that she’d carry a yellow lightsaber.
Rey’s yellow lightsaber displays her chosen identification
Disney/Lucasfilm
There’s additionally the symbolic determination for Rey to deviate from what has come earlier than her. Rey has had fairly the journey: she was a poor scavenger woman deserted on Jakku by her mother and father who spent most of her life ready for them to return again to her — then found that she’s Drive-sensitive, started coaching as a Jedi below Luke Skywalker, joined the Resistance and fought towards the First Order, discovered she’s a Palpatine, and in the end determined to take the surname Skywalker as her personal. She had loads of choices from which to decide on in claiming her personal lightsaber — she may have been blue or inexperienced like Luke and Leia, or crimson like her Sith grandfather. However in selecting to go a special method along with her lightsaber, Rey chooses her personal identification separate from her bloodline and her previous.
The Sentinels additionally differed from different Jedi in that they believed it was vital to produce other real-world data outdoors of the Drive, recognizing that the use and manipulation of Midi-chlorians is not essentially the reply to the whole lot. Given the way in which that Rey grew up — that’s, scavenging as the one method survive in a desert wasteland — she is aware of firsthand how vital data outdoors of the Drive may be to survival. All issues thought of, it makes good sense that she would select to observe the varsity of thought embodied by the Sentinels in forging her personal lightsaber.
Moreover, it was vital for Rey to put Luke and Leia’s lightsabers to relaxation and forge certainly one of her personal. It is a crucial a part of the method to changing into a Jedi Grasp, and till she did so, would have rendered her journey incomplete. Star Wars lore additionally dictates that the kyber crystals used to create the sunshine in a lightsaber are white, and solely tackle a shade as soon as they’ve bonded with a Jedi and their path turns into clear. The message right here is an apparent one: Rey, the final of the Jedi Order, will embody all that the Jedi are. From the Consulars to the Guardians to studying real-life abilities, Rey carries all the way forward for the Jedi Order inside her, and he or she should stability these teachings.
A chunk of Rey’s previous in her future
Disney/Lucasfilm
There’s one other small element to Rey’s new lightsaber many could have missed. The deal with of her saber is comprised of the workers she has been carrying round for years, since lengthy earlier than she ever left Jakku within the first place. It is yet one more piece of symbolism — this one displaying Rey lastly leaving her outdated life behind her, this time for good.
Even in The Rise of Skywalker, we noticed that Rey’s training as a Jedi hadn’t given her the arrogance to depend on her power within the Drive simply but. On the coaching floor, she was unable to battle off the fight distant with the lightsaber, however the second she picked up her outdated workers she disposed of it rapidly. She has at all times been comfy with the weapon in her hand, so it makes good sense for her to deliver that relic ahead along with her into her new life, with out hanging on to any sentimentality of her previous.
Will we see Rey’s new yellow lightsaber on display ever once more?
Disney/Lucasfilm
It is understood that new Star Wars franchise movies will not be telling the story of the Skywalkers, of which Rey is now one by selection due to her closing phrases in The Rise of Skywalker: she states her title as Rey Skywalker. Contemplating The Rise of Skywalker marked the top of the Skywalker saga, it is not going Rey shall be returning in any extra films. This ties in with one of many causes the Sentinels do not seem within the 9 movies already in existence: those that practiced the beliefs of the Sentinels believed in concealing themselves and being inconspicuous, and averted pulling out their lightsabers until completely obligatory.
With the galaxy seemingly secure on the finish of The Rise of Skywalker, Rey should not have to whip out her new weapon that usually, and will even be capable to fade into the background identical to the Sentinels. However who is aware of? Perhaps she’ll train an entire new order of Jedi sooner or later, and we’ll meet her college students in a future Star Wars film.
