What S Jaishankar Said On Death Of Oman Sultan Qaboos

New Delhi:

India has suffered an “irreparable loss” of a real good friend and well-wisher with the dying of Sultan Qaboos bin Stated al Stated of Oman, Exterior Affairs Minister S Jaishankar mentioned on Tuesday.

One of many longest-serving rulers within the Gulf area and a detailed good friend of New Delhi, Sultan Qaboos died on January 10 on the age of 79.

“Signed the Condolence Book at the Oman embassy expressing our profound sorrow at the sad demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said. India has suffered an irreparable loss of a true friend and well-wisher,” Mr Jaishankar mentioned in a tweet.

Sultan Qaboos, who wrested energy in 1970 and led Oman’s speedy development and growth, was broadly revered globally for his imaginative and prescient for the Gulf area.