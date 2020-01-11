What Shashi Tharoor Said On St Stephen’s Students Protesting Over JNU

The ruling dispensation sees pupil protests as “a threat”, Shashi Tharoor stated. (File)

New Delhi:

Senior Congress chief Shashi Tharoor on Saturday stated the scholars of St. Stephen’s School, who walked out of their lessons to indicate solidarity with the scholars of JNU, have reignited the “historic tradition” of the faculty.

The school college students boycotted lessons on Wednesday in solidarity with JNU college students, who confronted violence on the college campus, and in protest towards the amended citizenship legislation.

Addressing a gathering on the launch of the faculty’s Centre for Advance Studying and the flagship Public Coverage and Worldwide Relations programme, Mr Tharoor stated one should not overlook that Mahatma Gandhi had given the decision for the non-cooperation motion from the campus of St. Stephen’s School.

Hitting out on the central authorities, the Congress chief, who can also be an alumnus of the faculty, stated it was unlucky that the ruling dispensation noticed protests as “a threat”.

Recalling his school days, Mr Tharoor stated when he was the president of the scholars’ union there was Jai Prakash Narayan-led motion within the 1970s, which culminated in what grew to become the Emergency within the following years.

“A number of my fellow students asked me if we could participate (in the JP movement). I told them that we are non-political union and it would not be right for us as a union to participate as we did not belong to Delhi University Students” Union,” he stated.

He stated he, nevertheless, requested his fellow college students he wouldn’t stand in the best way of any particular person member going to take part in rallies, however not on behalf of the faculty college students’ union.

If any particular person pupil decides to take part in protests, she or he can go, and if she or he stays again, she or he can achieve this, the Lok Sabha MP stated.

“Ultimate idea is have principles, have values, but do within the framework of what is possible… I think in many ways those who did walk out for march and protests reignited the historic tradition of the college…” he stated.

The Congress chief alleged that the ruling dispensation has chosen to attempt to intimidate and clamp down through police in JNU “shamefully through thugs, proxies such as ABVP”.

On the occasion attended by the faculty’s supreme council chairman Warris Okay Masih, principal John Varghese and others, the “Chair in Public Policy” was established within the school.

Mr Varghese stated the faculty has sensible alumni.