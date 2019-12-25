What the cast of Gavin and Stacey did next

Christmas has come early this 12 months for comedy followers, as James Corden and Ruth Jones have introduced that they’re bringing again their acclaimed BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey for a one-off Christmas particular.

The unique collection adopted Gavin (Mathew Horne), from Essex, England, who strikes up a long-distance relationship with Stacey (Joanna Web page), from Barry, Wales. The present additionally adopted the impression their romance has on their surrounding family and friends. After a nine-year hiatus, the hour-long particular will revisit the unique solid, additionally together with Rob Brydon and Alison Steadman.

COMMENT: The return of Gavin & Stacey is the most important information in British comedy for a decade – and the most important accountability

So, what’s been occurring for the Gavin & Stacey solid up to now 9 years? Learn on to search out out…

James Corden — performed Smithy

Who did James Corden play in Gavin & Stacey? Corden performed Neil “Smithy” Smith, Gavin’s finest good friend from Essex. An immature joker, he has a toddler with Nessa Jenkins following a one-night stand, and talks her out of marrying her boyfriend Dave.

James Corden criticises lack of romantic TV and movie roles for ‘chubby’ folks

What has James Corden finished since Gavin & Stacey? After creating Gavin & Stacey alongside Ruth Jones, Corden went on to win a Tony Award for his efficiency in One Man, Two Guvnors; host the Brits, Tonys and Grammys; and turn into host of The Late Late Present throughout the pond, racking up thousands and thousands of YouTube hits along with his Carpool Karaoke collection.

Ruth Jones and I’ve been holding this secret for some time… We’re excited to share it with you. See you on Christmas Day ⁦@BBCOne⁩ #GavinandStacey pic.twitter.com/gTRa3cp90t — James Corden (@JKCorden) Could 28, 2019

Ruth Jones — performed Nessa

Who did Ruth Jones play in Gavin & Stacey? Jones performed Stacey’s finest mate from Barry, Vanessa “Nessa” Jenkins. Closely tattooed and with a secretive previous, she’s additionally fiercely loyal and coined the present’s finest catchphrases, together with “Well lush” and “Oh! What’s occurring?”

What has Ruth Jones finished since Gavin & Stacey? Along with writing and starring in Wales-set comedy drama Stella for Sky1, Jones has starred in numerous exhibits together with BBC4’s Hattie, and has written a best-selling novel, By no means Greener.

Joanna Web page — performed Stacey

Who did Joanna Web page play in Gavin & Stacey? Web page performed Stacey West, a younger lady from Barry, Wales, who begins talking to Gavin daily on the cellphone at work, earlier than starting a long-distance relationship with him. The couple married, and the New 12 months’s Day 2010 particular ended with Stacey saying that she was pregnant.

What has Joanna Web page finished since Gavin & Stacey? Since 2010, Web page has appeared in numerous tv exhibits, together with BBC1’s The Syndicate and Physician Who’s ‘The Day of the Doctor’ episode, along with the movie Nativity 2: Hazard within the Manger.

Mathew Horne — performed Gavin

Who did Mathew Horne play in Gavin & Stacey? Horne performed the eponymous Gavin Shipman, a younger man from Essex who falls in love with a younger lady from Barry. The collection centres round their relationship, and the impression it has on these round them.

What has Mathew Horne finished since Gavin & Stacey? At the moment set to co-star within the much-anticipated Dad’s Military remake, Horne has starred in exhibits reminiscent of Porters, Agatha Raisin, Miss Marple and Loss of life in Paradise.

Rob Brydon — performed Uncle Bryn

Who did Rob Brydon play in Gavin & Stacey? Brydon performed Uncle Bryn, a bachelor who lives throughout the road from Stacey and his sister-in-law, Stacey’s mum Gwen. He’s haunted by an unspecified incident that befell on a fishing journey along with his nephew.

What has Rob Brydon finished since Gavin & Stacey? The presenter of BBC1’s comedy panel present Would I Mislead You?, comic Brydon regularly seems on exhibits reminiscent of Stay on the Apollo, QI and Have I Obtained Information For You. He’s additionally starred reverse Steve Coogan in three collection of The Journey and been in quite a lot of movies.

Alison Steadman — performed Pam

Who did Alison Steadman play in Gavin & Stacey? Steadman performed Gavin’s doting and house-proud mum, Pam Shipman. She loves Camila Parker Bowles, pretends to be vegetarian (no less than in Gwen’s firm) and her catchphrase is, “Oh my Christ!”

What has Alison Steadman finished since Gavin & Stacey? Steadman lately starred in comedy Maintain The Sundown, Butterfly, and reunited with fellow Gavin & Stacey star Sheridan Smith in BBC drama Care. She’s additionally appeared in Orphan Black and Inside No. 9, and made a visitor look on The Archers.

Larry Lamb — performed Mick

Who did Larry Lamb play in Gavin & Stacey? Lamb performed Michael “Mick” Shipman, Gavin’s father. He runs his personal firm and is pleased to indulge his spouse Pam’s Princes Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles fantasies…

What has Larry Lamb finished since Gavin & Stacey? Lamb performed Ted Case within the long-running collection New Tips, Pitching In, Love & Marriage, and likewise appeared on I’m a Celeb… Get Me Out Of Right here! in 2016.

Sheridan Smith — performed Ruth

Who did Sheridan Smith play in Gavin & Stacey? Smith performed Ruth Smith, Smithy’s mouthy youthful sister.

What has Sheridan Smith finished since Gavin & Stacey? Following Gavin & Stacey, Smith went on to win Bafta and Olivier awards for roles in dramas together with Cilla and Mrs Biggs. She’s appeared on the West Finish stage in exhibits like Legally Blonde and Humorous Lady, and extra lately she starred BBC drama Care and within the ITV drama collection Cleansing Up.

It’s not but confirmed whether or not Smith will star within the Gavin and Stacey Christmas particular.

The hour-long Gavin & Stacey particular will air Christmas 2019 on BBC1