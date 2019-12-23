What the cast of Gavin and Stacey did next

Christmas has come early this 12 months for comedy followers, as James Corden and Ruth Jones have introduced that they’re bringing again their acclaimed BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey for a one-off Christmas particular.

The unique sequence adopted Gavin (Mathew Horne), from Essex, England, who strikes up a long-distance relationship with Stacey (Joanna Web page), from Barry, Wales. The present additionally adopted the impression their romance has on their surrounding family and friends. After a nine-year hiatus, the hour-long particular will revisit the unique forged, additionally together with Rob Brydon and Alison Steadman.

So, what’s been occurring for the Gavin & Stacey forged previously 9 years? Learn on to seek out out…

James Corden — performed Smithy

Who did James Corden play in Gavin & Stacey? Corden performed Neil “Smithy” Smith, Gavin’s greatest good friend from Essex. An immature joker, he has a baby with Nessa Jenkins following a one-night stand, and talks her out of marrying her boyfriend Dave.

What has James Corden performed since Gavin & Stacey? After creating Gavin & Stacey alongside Ruth Jones, Corden went on to win a Tony Award for his efficiency in One Man, Two Guvnors; host the Brits, Tonys and Grammys; and change into host of The Late Late Present throughout the pond, racking up hundreds of thousands of YouTube hits along with his Carpool Karaoke sequence.

Ruth Jones and I’ve been protecting this secret for some time… We’re excited to share it with you. See you on Christmas Day ⁦@BBCOne⁩ #GavinandStacey pic.twitter.com/gTRa3cp90t — James Corden (@JKCorden) Might 28, 2019

Ruth Jones — performed Nessa

Who did Ruth Jones play in Gavin & Stacey? Jones performed Stacey’s greatest mate from Barry, Vanessa “Nessa” Jenkins. Closely tattooed and with a secretive previous, she’s additionally fiercely loyal and coined the present’s greatest catchphrases, together with “Well lush” and “Oh! What’s occurring?”

What has Ruth Jones performed since Gavin & Stacey? Along with writing and starring in Wales-set comedy drama Stella for Sky1, Jones has starred in numerous exhibits together with BBC4’s Hattie, and has written a best-selling novel, By no means Greener.

Joanna Web page — performed Stacey

Who did Joanna Web page play in Gavin & Stacey? Web page performed Stacey West, a younger girl from Barry, Wales, who begins chatting with Gavin on daily basis on the telephone at work, earlier than starting a long-distance relationship with him. The couple married, and the New 12 months’s Day 2010 particular ended with Stacey asserting that she was pregnant.

What has Joanna Web page performed since Gavin & Stacey? Since 2010, Web page has appeared in numerous tv exhibits, together with BBC1’s The Syndicate and Physician Who’s ‘The Day of the Doctor’ episode, along with the movie Nativity 2: Hazard within the Manger.

Mathew Horne — performed Gavin

Who did Mathew Horne play in Gavin & Stacey? Horne performed the eponymous Gavin Shipman, a younger man from Essex who falls in love with a younger girl from Barry. The sequence centres round their relationship, and the impression it has on these round them.

What has Mathew Horne performed since Gavin & Stacey? At the moment set to co-star within the much-anticipated Dad’s Military remake, Horne has starred in exhibits equivalent to Porters, Agatha Raisin, Miss Marple and Death in Paradise.

Rob Brydon — performed Uncle Bryn

Who did Rob Brydon play in Gavin & Stacey? Brydon performed Uncle Bryn, a bachelor who lives throughout the road from Stacey and his sister-in-law, Stacey’s mum Gwen. He’s haunted by an unspecified incident that passed off on a fishing journey along with his nephew.

What has Rob Brydon performed since Gavin & Stacey? The presenter of BBC1’s comedy panel present Would I Deceive You?, comic Brydon often seems on exhibits equivalent to Stay on the Apollo, QI and Have I Obtained Information For You. He’s additionally starred reverse Steve Coogan in three sequence of The Journey and been in quite a few movies.

Alison Steadman — performed Pam

Who did Alison Steadman play in Gavin & Stacey? Steadman performed Gavin’s doting and house-proud mum, Pam Shipman. She loves Camila Parker Bowles, pretends to be vegetarian (at the least in Gwen’s firm) and her catchphrase is, “Oh my Christ!”

What has Alison Steadman performed since Gavin & Stacey? Steadman not too long ago starred in comedy Maintain The Sundown, Butterfly, and reunited with fellow Gavin & Stacey star Sheridan Smith in BBC drama Care. She’s additionally appeared in Orphan Black and Inside No. 9, and made a visitor look on The Archers.

Larry Lamb — performed Mick

Who did Larry Lamb play in Gavin & Stacey? Lamb performed Michael “Mick” Shipman, Gavin’s father. He runs his personal firm and is comfortable to indulge his spouse Pam’s Princes Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles fantasies…

What has Larry Lamb performed since Gavin & Stacey? Lamb performed Ted Case within the long-running sequence New Tips, Pitching In, Love & Marriage, and likewise appeared on I’m a Superstar… Get Me Out Of Right here! in 2016.

Sheridan Smith — performed Ruth

Who did Sheridan Smith play in Gavin & Stacey? Smith performed Ruth Smith, Smithy’s mouthy youthful sister.

What has Sheridan Smith performed since Gavin & Stacey? Following Gavin & Stacey, Smith went on to win Bafta and Olivier awards for roles in dramas together with Cilla and Mrs Biggs. She’s appeared on the West Finish stage in exhibits like Legally Blonde and Humorous Woman, and extra not too long ago she starred BBC drama Care and within the ITV drama sequence Cleansing Up.

It’s not but confirmed whether or not Smith will star within the Gavin and Stacey Christmas particular.

The hour-long Gavin & Stacey particular will air Christmas 2019 on BBC1