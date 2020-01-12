What the heck actually happens to Earth in Doctor Who?

Physician Who’s newest outing Orphan 55 seems to be a reasonably customary runaround, with the Physician (Jodie Whittaker), her companions and a rag-tag set of vacationers pursued throughout an alien planet by the monstrous Dregs.

That’s till, in a scene straight out of Planet of the Apes (or to be much more nerdy and particular, its 1970 sequel Beneath the Planet of the Apes), the Physician discovers a discarded signal written in Russian, revealing that Orphan 55… was Earth all alongside!

Precisely what occurred to our planet to remodel it into an uninhabitable wasteland inhabited by the Dregs is rarely clarified, although a short telepathic communication between the Physician and a Dreg reveals us temporary, flashing photographs of devastation and explosions (doubtless nuclear). These maniacs. They blew it up.

Barely escaping from Orphan 55 alive, the Physician later assures the TARDIS workforce that that is solely “one possible future” however lectures them on the hazards of indifference and permitting Earth to proceed heading down a harmful path.

“People can save planets, or wreck them – that’s the choice,” she chides. Be the most effective of humanity, or…” – Dregs!!

The destiny of Earth as seen in Orphan 55, although, is however one in every of many who Physician Who has forecast throughout its more-than-56 years on display. Few of its predictions, although, are optimistic…

Gird your loins, as a result of based on Physician Who we’re actually in for it over the following 40 or so years: as established by 2008 episode The Waters of Mars, Earth will endure from “chaos” together with local weather change, ozone degradation and one thing referred to as the “oil apocalypse”, whereas 2014’s Kill the Moon revealed that the elevated weight of the Moon can even trigger extreme tidal points.

However there was a risk dealing with Earth worse than all of that… the Daleks!

BBC

Within the 22nd century, there was a Dalek invasion of Earth (as seen in… erm… 1964’s The Dalek Invasion of Earth) and the human race was delivered to its knees: complete continents – Africa, Asia and South America – have been nearly totally worn out, whereas many extra cities the world over – together with New York – have been destroyed. It took the efforts of the primary Physician (William Hartnell) and is companions to free Earth from the Daleks’ tyrannical suckers.

All was effectively till the 29th century, when Earth’s atmosphere was all however destroyed by photo voltaic flares, forcing us to flee the planet and stay on refuge ships for a whole bunch of years (2010’s The Beast Beneath).

Time apparently heals all wounds, although, and by the 51st century, the planet had recovered – solely to endure the one-two punch of recent Ice Age and World Battle VI (1977’s The Talons of Weng-Chiang). Speak about a tough time of it…

Based on 1975’s The Ark in Area, our outdated nemesis the photo voltaic flares bombarded Earth as soon as once more in 6087, leaving it uninhabitable for 10,000 years and forcing humanity to evacuate by starship once more. (The inhabitants of outpost station Nerva Beacon finally recolonised the planet.)

In some way, we have been again on combating kind by the 12 months 200,000, with a inhabitants of 96 billion (that Nerve Beacon lot should’ve been busy) and Earth on the centre of what was referred to as the Fourth Nice and Bountiful Human Empire, incorporating one million planets and species. It transpired, nevertheless, that the Empire was being manipulated by Dalek survivors of the Final Nice Time Battle, who launched a second devastating assault on Earth in 200,100 (as documented in 2005’s The Lengthy Recreation and Dangerous Wolf/The Parting of the Methods).

There’s now a quite vital hole in Physician Who historical past in the case of Earth – our subsequent replace comes courtesy of 1986’s The Trial of a Time Lord: The Mysterious Planet, which reveals that within the 12 months 2,000,000 Earth was transported two light-years from its correct place by the Time Lords – by this level, the few people left surviving had devolved into primitive beings.

We’re clearly a resilient bunch, although, and by the “57th segment of time” – considered across the 12 months 10,000,000 – civilisation had been restored, although we have been compelled to go away Earth for a ultimate time, over constructing fears that the planet could be consumed by the Solar (1966’s The Ark).

We have been apparently untimely, nevertheless, since Earth really survived in some kind till the 12 months 5 billion, solely being destroyed by the increasing solar in 2005’s The Finish of the World.

Fairly the longer term we’ve bought to look ahead to, huh? The excellent news, a minimum of, is that the human race itself outlived Earth and lasted proper up till the top of the universe itself… at which level we have been all reworked into the monstrous Toclafane! Hooray! (2007’s Utopia/The Sound of Drums/Final of the Time Lords)

Getting again to Orphan 55, it’s not totally clear when Physician Who’s newest journey to a future Earth takes place, or the way it matches into the beforehand established listing of devastating occasions described above. Someday within the 51st century, possibly? Put up-World Battle VI?

It’s essential to recollect, although, that that is solely “one possible future” and the “the future is not fixed” – presumably a lot of what’s outlined above now not occurred (or quite, will now not occur) due to modifications to historical past. Nonetheless, no matter finally occurs to Earth within the Whoniverse, it’s honest to say the outlook is fairly bleak…

Physician Who continues on Sundays on BBC One