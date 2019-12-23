What the monsters of The Witcher should really look like

The striga is Geralt’s foe in episode three of the Netflix sequence, “Betrayer Moon,” and “The Witcher,” Andrzej Skaposki’s very first witcher story. In that story, a younger queen was cursed after sleeping together with her brother. When the queen died, her unborn daughter continued rising till it emerged and commenced feeding on the native villagers. Fortunately, the curse might be lifted. Geralt merely wanted to maintain the striga from returning to its tomb earlier than dawn, which is one thing that is simpler mentioned than performed.

On The Witcher, the striga appears to be like like a large humanoid monster, full with an extended, dangling umbilical twine. In Polish folklore, the strzyga is not any much less harmful, however it does work slightly in a different way. Strzygi have been mentioned to be folks born with two souls, and who might be recognized by their twin hearts or further pairs of tooth. When a child was born that folks suspected was a strzyga, they have been banished. Then, certainly one of their souls died they usually grew to become monsters, typically with feathers and blue or gray pores and skin, who remodeled into owls to suck the blood of their victims.

The strzyga is among the most harmful creatures in Polish folklore, and it isn’t simple to eliminate them. Some folks declare that slicing off a strzyga’s head and burying it far-off from the physique will get the job performed, though burying one face-down with a sickle round its neck is alleged to work, too.