What the Rotten Tomatoes reviews are saying about Dolittle

Robert Downey, Jr.’s first starring car after his exit from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is not going over so properly with critics.

Dolittle, a reimagining of the character originated in a collection of childrens’ books and tailored for the display quite a few instances, is receiving some completely savage vital notices upfront of its launch. As of this writing, the flick is licensed rotten on assessment aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, and it will take much more than only a few constructive evaluations to reverse its fortunes.

In case you are unaware, Dolittle is the primary movie outdoors the comfortable confines of the MCU to star Downey since 2014’s The Choose, and the primary time he is starred in a movie as any individual aside from Tony Stark or Sherlock Holmes in nearly a decade. He could have develop into synonymous with a pair of worldwide icons (and, to be truthful, it is solely resulting from his portrayal that Stark deserves that description), however that apparently would not make him resistant to getting his ass handed to him by critics — particularly when he deigns to star within the form of stinker that Dolittle apparently is.

As beforehand talked about, the great physician who talks with the animals began gaining reputation in print nearly a century in the past, and plenty of of his earlier movie variations — together with the 1967 model starring Rex Harrison and the 1998 Eddie Murphy starrer, which spawned a phalanx of non-Murphy sequels — have been well-received.

Not so the 2020 model, although, which stands poised to develop into one of many first main vital bombs of the yr, to not point out one of many extra poorly-reviewed motion pictures of Downey’s total profession.