What this Lord of the Rings star was doing in The Rise of Skywalker

Comprises spoilers for The Rise of Skywalker

One more Hobbit has ventured past Hobbiton and Center-earth for a brand new journey in a galaxy far, distant.

Followers of Peter Jackson’s unique Lord of the Rings trilogy had been seemingly a bit stunned to see Dominic Monaghan — who performed the Hobbit named Meriadoc Brandybuck (higher referred to as Merry) all through the beloved movie saga — pop up in J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Throughout The Rise of Skywalker, Monaghan is clearly seen as Beaumont Kin, a Resistance fighter most typically seen alongside Billie Lourd’s Lieutenant Connix. Although it is a small half, Monaghan seems with among the movie’s most vital secondary characters and fighters, together with Connix and Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran, enjoying a smaller function after her introduction in 2017’s The Final Jedi).

Monaghan achieved worldwide fame for taking part in Merry, a mischievous buddy of Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wooden) who pledges to assist his fellow Hobbits traverse the damaging expanse of Center-earth and past to destroy the One Ring. As an unique member of the Fellowship of the Ring, Merry’s motives are pure, although he generally fumbles the smallest duties. Nonetheless, after evading seize by the hands of the evil Uruk-hai military alongside his greatest buddy Pippin Took (Billy Boyd), Merry and Pippin group up with the Ents — a race of historical strolling bushes — to destroy Saruman (the late Christopher Lee). Ultimately, Merry does his half to avoid wasting the day.

As an actor, Monaghan is clearly no stranger to fantastical worlds. After his star-making flip as Merry, he booked an enormous function on ABC’s Misplaced, helmed by none apart from… The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams. On the sequence, Monaghan performed Charlie Tempo, a rock star and recovering drug addict who was one of many castaways stranded after Oceanic Airways Flight 815 crashed on a mysterious and supernatural desert island. Monaghan started his function as Charlie proper as Misplaced kicked off in 2004. He remained a key participant till 2007 on the third season of the sequence, when Charlie sacrificed himself and drowned. All through the rest of Misplaced, Monaghan’s Charlie nonetheless appeared in flashbacks, flash forwards, and the sequence finale “The End.”

Since then, Monaghan has continued padding out his filmography with tasks like FlashForward, Wild Issues with Dominic Monaghan, 100 Code, Molly Moon and the Unbelievable Ebook of Hypnotism, Atomatica, and Mute. However what precisely was Monaghan doing in The Rise of Skywalker, and the way did he rating a job within the large movie?