What this Lord of the Rings star was doing in The Rise of Skywalker

One more Hobbit has ventured past Hobbiton and Center-earth for a brand new journey in a galaxy far, distant.
Followers of Peter Jackson’s unique Lord of the Rings trilogy had been seemingly a bit stunned to see Dominic Monaghan — who performed the Hobbit named Meriadoc Brandybuck (higher referred to as Merry) all through the beloved movie saga — pop up in J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
Throughout The Rise of Skywalker, Monaghan is clearly seen as Beaumont Kin, a Resistance fighter most typically seen alongside Billie Lourd’s Lieutenant Connix. Although it is a small half, Monaghan seems with among the movie’s most vital secondary characters and fighters, together with Connix and Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran, enjoying a smaller function after her introduction in 2017’s The Final Jedi).
Monaghan achieved worldwide fame for taking part in Merry, a mischievous buddy of Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wooden) who pledges to assist his fellow Hobbits traverse the damaging expanse of Center-earth and past to destroy the One Ring. As an unique member of the Fellowship of the Ring, Merry’s motives are pure, although he generally fumbles the smallest duties. Nonetheless, after evading seize by the hands of the evil Uruk-hai military alongside his greatest buddy Pippin Took (Billy Boyd), Merry and Pippin group up with the Ents — a race of historical strolling bushes — to destroy Saruman (the late Christopher Lee). Ultimately, Merry does his half to avoid wasting the day.
As an actor, Monaghan is clearly no stranger to fantastical worlds. After his star-making flip as Merry, he booked an enormous function on ABC’s Misplaced, helmed by none apart from… The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams. On the sequence, Monaghan performed Charlie Tempo, a rock star and recovering drug addict who was one of many castaways stranded after Oceanic Airways Flight 815 crashed on a mysterious and supernatural desert island. Monaghan started his function as Charlie proper as Misplaced kicked off in 2004. He remained a key participant till 2007 on the third season of the sequence, when Charlie sacrificed himself and drowned. All through the rest of Misplaced, Monaghan’s Charlie nonetheless appeared in flashbacks, flash forwards, and the sequence finale “The End.”
Since then, Monaghan has continued padding out his filmography with tasks like FlashForward, Wild Issues with Dominic Monaghan, 100 Code, Molly Moon and the Unbelievable Ebook of Hypnotism, Atomatica, and Mute. However what precisely was Monaghan doing in The Rise of Skywalker, and the way did he rating a job within the large movie?
Dominic Monaghan’s secret Star Wars connection
The reason is easy. Ever since Misplaced, Monaghan and Abrams have remained pals. Monaghan’s casting in The Rise of Skywalker was really introduced again in 2018, however because it seems, there’s extra to the story. The entire function hinged on a wager and the end result of 1 fateful soccer match.
In keeping with Inverse, Monaghan revealed the true story behind his Rise of Skywalker activate the Distraction Items with Scroobius Pip podcast within the fall of 2018, saying that after Abrams promised him a job within the closing installment of the Skywalker saga, he instructed his agent to clear his schedule for Abrams’ name. Certain sufficient, the director rang up Monaghan to supply him a job, however each Monaghan and Abrams determined to boost the stakes when the actor sat down to observe England play Colombia within the World Cup.
As Monaghan tells it, “At first of that recreation — as a result of J.J. is a motherf***** in one of the best ways attainable — he emailed me and he stated, ‘I feel I’ve a Star Wars half for you.’ And I wrote again and stated, ‘Good, I will not hassle you however let me know if there’s something I can do or what I can say.’ He wrote again and stated, ‘If England beat Colombia, you are in.’ I used to be like, oh mate, you bastard.”
Finally, England received the sport, and Monaghan received the function with a textual content from Abrams that merely stated, “You’re in.” Monaghan might need needed to struggle just a little tougher than anticipated for the Rise of Skywalker function, but it surely was definitely well worth the danger.
There have been much more J.J. Abrams collaborators in The Rise of Skywalker
Disney/Lucasfilm
This is not the one occasion of Abrams reuniting with pals and colleagues for the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Longtime Abrams followers certainly acknowledge the director’s childhood pal Greg Grunberg — who performed Temmin “Snap” Wexley in each The Power Awakens and The Rise of Skywalker – from Abrams’ ABC motion drama Alias. On that present, Grunberg portrayed the lovable CIA agent Eric Weiss alongside Jennifer Garner and Michael Vartan. In reality, Grunberg has labored together with his buddy Abrams a number of occasions, popping up in every little thing from Abrams’ Star Trek sequence to Mission: Unattainable III.
Extremely, there’s nonetheless another Abrams alum within the Rise of Skywalker forged, although she has arguably the most important function of the three. Recent off her acclaimed flip in The People (an Alias-esque present about Russian spies infiltrating america throughout the Chilly Conflict), Keri Russell reunited with Abrams to play former spice runner and love curiosity to Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) Zorii Bliss. Russell and Abrams beforehand labored collectively on Felicity, the Abrams-created drama sequence on which she starred because the titular character Felicity Porter.
It is definitely good to see Abrams’ collaborators present as much as work with him as soon as once more, and for these performers, it should be fairly thrilling to concurrently reunite with an previous buddy and seem in one of many largest franchises in popular culture historical past.
The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters now.
