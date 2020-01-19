What time does Dancing on Ice 2020 start on ITV?

It’s Dancing on Ice day! And that signifies that Phillip Schofield, Holly Willoughby, 12 nervous celebs and one deep-frozen dance ground: Dancing on Ice is right here!

The determine skating contest is again for an additional run across the rink, with the ITV contest proving rankings gold – partly due to some unimaginable performances from the celebrities and their ice companions, however primarily as a result of drama taking place off the rink (consider Nelson’s cut up with Megan Barton Hanson final yr).

So what can we anticipate from Dancing on Ice collection 12?

Who’s collaborating? Who will take house the trophy? And who’re the judges for the newest run?

Right here’s every part it’s essential know concerning the best present on ice…

When does Dancing on Ice return to TV?

The brand new collection of Dancing on Ice begins on fifth January 2020 at 6pm.

The opening episode runs for two hours till 8pm and is adopted by the second episode of ITV’s model new leisure present The Masked Singer.

Who’re the Dancing on Ice 2020 contestants?

Here’s a record of all of the contestants going down within the 2020 collection of Dancing on Ice…

Ben Hanlin – Magician and TV presenter (partnered with Carlotta Edwards)

Magician and TV presenter (partnered with Carlotta Edwards) Caprice – Mannequin and actress (partnered with Hamish Gaman)

Mannequin and actress (partnered with Hamish Gaman) Ian “H” Watkins – Steps singer (partnered with Matt Evers)

Steps singer (partnered with Matt Evers) Joe Swash – Former EastEnders actor and TV presenter (partnered with Alexandra Schauman)

Former EastEnders actor and TV presenter (partnered with Alexandra Schauman) Kevin Kilbane – Former Republic of Eire footballer (partnered with Brianne Delcourt)

Former Republic of Eire footballer (partnered with Brianne Delcourt) Libby Clegg – Paralympic sprinter (partnered with Mark Hanretty)

Paralympic sprinter (partnered with Mark Hanretty) Lisa George – Coronation Road actress (partnered with Tom Naylor)

Coronation Road actress (partnered with Tom Naylor) Lucrezia Millarini – ITV Information presenter (partnered with Brendyn Hatfield)

ITV Information presenter (partnered with Brendyn Hatfield) Maura Higgins – Love Island star (partnered with Alexander Demetriou)

Love Island star (partnered with Alexander Demetriou) Perri Kiely – Variety dancer (partnered with Vanessa Bauer)

– Variety dancer (partnered with Vanessa Bauer) Trisha Goddard – Discuss present host (partnered with Łukasz Różycki)

Discuss present host (partnered with Łukasz Różycki) Radzi Chinyanganya – TV Presenter (partnered with Jessica Hatfield)

Comic and presenter Michael Barrymore was scheduled to look as a contestant, however was pressured to drag out attributable to a damaged wrist. He was changed by Blue Peter host Radzi Chinyanganya.

Try extra particulars right here.

Who’re the Dancing on Ice 2020 professionals?

Matt Evers

Lukasz Rozycki

Alexander Demetriou

Mark Hanretty

Hamish Gaman

Tom Naylor

Brendyn Hatfield

Reining champ Alexandra Schauman

Vanessa Bauer

Carlotta Edwards

Brianne Delcourt

Jessica Hatfield

Previous fan favorite Sylvain Longchambon will solely seem as a reserve skater this yr., Alex Murphy, who was initially partnered with Michael Barrymore, is now a reserve skater. You’ll find out extra concerning the skating execs right here.

When will the celebrities be paired with the professionals?

All pairings have been revealed throughout a particular Dancing on Ice Christmas present, that aired on ITV this festive interval.

The place is Dancing on Ice filmed? Can I get tickets for stay exhibits?

When Dancing on Ice was revived in 2018, a purpose-built rink at RAF Bovingdon, Hertfordshire was constructed, which is the place the stay exhibits are actually filmed.

Tickets can be found at no cost from SRO Audiences – observe this hyperlink to register.

Will Dancing on Ice function same-sex ?

The present is ready to make historical past in 2020, as Dancing on Ice will function it’s very first same-sex couple.

It has been reported that Matt Evers has been partnered with H from Steps after the singer requested to be in a same-sex pairing.

“After conversations with the Dancing on Ice production team, H enquired as to the possibility of being paired with a male pro skater,” a supply informed The Solar.

“Bosses at Dancing on Ice are totally supportive of a same-sex partnership, so this yr H will probably be paired with Matt.

“It’s a huge moment in TV history. A lot of viewers will be watching and the hope is it might set a trend.”

The information comes after its closest BBC rival, Strictly Come Dancing, was criticised for not together with same-sex pairings – one thing that they’re now reportedly contemplating for 2020.

Who’re the Dancing on Ice judges?

Once more, as with every part else, the complete judging line-up is but to be confirmed, however what we do know is Jason Gardiner won’t be returning, being changed by John Barrowman.

Gardiner formally give up in August 2019 after months of hypothesis, and practically a yr after his on-air row with then-contestant Gemma Collins.

“After all these years I feel it’s time for me to say goodbye to my judging role and return to things I have been putting on hold and have been on the back burner for a while,” he stated in a video message to followers.

“To all of my DOI fans I really thank you for your support and encouragement over the years, I know we’ve gone through some controversies and I’m glad you got my unique judging style and honestly. It’s because of you I never cowered or shied away from serving up the truth.”

The 2019 panel comprised of Gardiner, Ashley Banjo and head judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Is there a Dancing on Ice trailer?

Sure. The quick teaser exhibits two toys skating throughout the face of an iPad earlier than confirming the beginning date of January 2020.

Who received the 2019 Dancing on Ice collection?

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan took the trophy, beating Wes Nelson and Saara Aalto to win.

Discussing his victory, James stated, “I really feel overwhelmed. My physique goes to want an enormous relaxation, I couldn’t have pushed myself any tougher. I needed to push a lot as a result of Wes so was good.

“It’s been so nice to skate with Alexandra and it’s honestly been one of the best experiences of my life.”

Dancing on Ice launches Sunday fifth January 2020 at 6pm and continues each Sunday on ITV