What time is Best Home Cook on BBC One? What’s it about?

The queen of TV cooking, Mary Berry, is again on BBC One with a brand new collection of Finest Dwelling Cook dinner.

The collection pits gifted cooks towards one another in themed challenges every week, however just one can take house the celebrated title.

Right here’s what it’s good to learn about Finest Dwelling Cook dinner…

What’s Finest Dwelling Cook dinner about?

Judges Mary Berry, Angela Hartnett and Chris Bavin set more and more tough challenges for Britain’s most gifted house cooks. In week 4, Mary will problem the contestants to bake a showstopper birthday cake in simply three hours, whereas Chris Bavin asks them to rustle up one thing particular out of a well-liked leftover ingredient.

The cooks with the least profitable dishes will then face Angela Hartnett’s eliminator.

Is there a evaluate of Finest Dwelling Cook dinner?

Sure, right here’s what Radio Instances’s David Butcher needed to say in regards to the collection:

“The contestants are at their work benches. Tonight’s first activity is to make a birthday cake; Mary Berry is a decide. Sure, we’re very a lot in Bake Off territory, however it feels as if the present and its contestants can dwell with the comparability.

A number of efforts may have been baked in a tent for Channel four: there’s a unicorn cake, a bonfire cake, a fish cake (not the standard type) and a secret backyard cake. They’re spectacular and positively have the wow issue – however the cooks have been capable of put together and practise.

The place even the perfect of this lot fall down is on the harsher check of a house prepare dinner – having to improvise. They’re advised to rustle up a dish from leftover rooster and the outcomes depart the judges chilly.”

Who’re the judges on Finest Dwelling Cook dinner?

Becoming a member of legend Mary Berry on the Finest Dwelling Cook dinner judging panel are Chris Bavin and Angela Hartnett.

Recent produce knowledgeable Chris Bavin is thought for presenting the likes of Eat Nicely For Much less? and Meals: Fact or Scare.

Michelin-star chef Angela Hartnett changed 2018 decide Dan Doherty following his resignation amidst reviews of sexual harassment.

Who presents Finest Dwelling Cook dinner?

The competitors is offered by Strictly’s very personal Claudia Winkleman.

What time is Finest Dwelling Cook dinner on BBC One?

The fourth episode of Finest Dwelling Cook dinner is on BBC One on Thursday 23rd January 2020 at 8pm.