What time is Channel 4’s Deadwater Fell starring David Tennant on TV?

David Tennant seems to be returning to his Broadchurch roots, starring in Channel four’s upcoming drama a couple of small neighborhood rocked by a heinous crime. Nevertheless, this time round his character is on the very centre of a darkish thriller… did he homicide his circle of relatives?

Right here’s the whole lot it is advisable to find out about Deadwater Fell.

When is Deadwater Fell on TV?

4-part drama Deadwater Fell premiered on Friday 10th January 2020 on Channel four.

The subsequent episode airs on Friday 17th January at 9pm on Channel four.

What’s Deadwater Fell about?

Tom is a popular GP in a small Scottish village, Kirkdarroch, the place he lives together with his spouse Kate, a major faculty trainer, and their younger daughters. Kate’s finest pal and colleague is Jess, who moved to the village six years in the past, marrying Steve, the native police sergeant.

Nevertheless, “one night the illusions of happiness and contentment are shattered as the community is drawn to Kate and Tom’s family home in the forest by the flicker of flames and the smell of smoke,” in accordance with the present’s official synopsis.

“Amid the confusion of the house fire, Kate and her three children are found dead, and Tom, who is found alive, is rushed to hospital. It soon becomes apparent, however, that Kate and her children weren’t killed in the fire and the village realise that something unspeakable has happened.”

Whereas suspicion falls on Tom, Jess is determined to uncover the reality behind the horrific crime — irrespective of the associated fee.

Deadwater Fell is written by Daisy Coulam, the lady behind ITV’s Grantchester.

Who stars in Deadwater Fell?

Recent from his success enjoying a demon in Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens, David Tennant (Broadchurch, Physician Who) performs Tom, an affable GP with a seemingly excellent marriage and life.

Anna Madeley (Patrick Melrose, The Crown) performs Tom’s spouse, Kate.

Kate is a major faculty trainer who works alongside her finest pal Jess, a performed by Cush Jumbo (The Good Battle, The Good Spouse).

Jess’ policeman husband Steve, who’s lived his complete life in Kirkdarroch, is performed by Matthew McNulty (Versailles, Cleansing Up).

The place was Deadwater Fell filmed?

The drama was filmed in Scotland.

Is there a trailer for Deadwater Fell?

Sure – and it’s relatively haunting, with the tag line warning that “everyone has something to hide”.