What time is Gino’s Italian Escape on ITV? What’s it about?

He’s one of many best-known TV cooks in Britain, however now Gino D’Acampo is taking viewers on a culinary escape round Italy on primetime ITV.

Right here’s every thing you’ll want to find out about his sequence on ITV…

What’s Gino’s Italian Escape about?

Gino D’Acampo’s newest leg begins within the Italian trend capital of Milan, the place he visits a chic cocktail bar who had been the primary to introduce the concept of the aperitivo within the metropolis. Its practice station is among the busiest in Europe and it’s from right here he travels on to the city of Treviglio, the house of Bianchi bikes – the primary mass-manufactured bicycle on this planet. Gino will get a tour of the manufacturing unit earlier than take a look at driving considered one of their newest electrical bikes alongside a bunch of native cyclists. Transferring on, he visits the medieval city of Bergamo, the place he meets ice-cream maker Niccolo, and visits a co-operative restaurant.

Do you could have a overview?

Radio Instances’s Jane Rackham says:

“If the chill of Britain in January hasn’t got you dreaming about a summer holiday, the sight of Gino D’Acampo strolling through sun-drenched Milan just might. It looks glorious. The city is “the heart of Italian style and fashion”, however Gino sips an aperitivo within the bar well-known for introducing cocktails to “everyday people” earlier than hopping on a practice trundling by the scenic plains of Lombardy to go to the Bianchi bike manufacturing unit.

He cooks a conventional veal Milanese, which he says might be tailored to make use of aubergine if you happen to’re vegetarian, and makes stracciatella ice-cream and delicious-sounding limoncetta biscuits, which he makes molto velocemente in medieval Bergamo’s former jail, now a co-operative restaurant using deprived folks.”

What time is Gino’s Italian Escape on TV?

Gino’s Italian Escape is on Thursday January ninth at eight.30pm on ITV