What time is Inside Belmarsh Prison with Ross Kemp on ITV? What’s it about?

Over time, former EastEnder Ross Kemp has constructed a fearsome popularity as a documentary maker, travelling throughout the nation and the world making movies in harmful and unexplored areas. On this two-part ITV present, he goes behind the scenes at considered one of Britain’s most infamous prisons.

What’s Inside Belmarsh Jail with Ross Kemp about?

The documentary maker goes contained in the partitions of HMP Belmarsh, the nation’s most infamous maximum-security jail, which has housed the nation’s most harmful – and notorious – convicts, together with Ian Huntley, Ronnie Biggs and Charles Bronson. Ross explores how workers address high-profile inmates, extremists and customary criminals residing side-by-side and goes contained in the Excessive Safety Unit, the place he meets Muhammad Asif Hafeez, referred to as Sultan, the alleged mastermind of a drug-smuggling empire.

“When it opened in 1991, HMP Belmarsh was the first prison for men to have been built in London for over a century. A new breed of “supermax” jail, it was designed to take criminals thought of a risk to nationwide safety, together with IRA terrorists.

For this two-part sequence, cameras comply with Ross Kemp as he explores Belmarsh over a interval of six months to see how workers address high-profile inmates, extremists and customary criminals residing aspect by aspect.

Kemp witnesses the impact of medication on prisoners, will get an perception into rehabilitation efforts and visits a particular unit that has housed infamous offenders together with Soham killer Ian Huntley, hate preacher Anjem Choudary and black-cab rapist John Worboys.”

What time is Inside Belmarsh Jail with Ross Kemp on TV?

Inside Belmarsh Jail is on ITV at 9pm on Thursday ninth January 2020.

