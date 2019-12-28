What time is Match of the Day on at Christmas? MOTD time and dates over festive period

Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 will carry you full round-ups of Premier League highlights over the busy Christmas interval.

HEARALPUBLICIST brings you all the main points on when and find out how to watch Match of the Day this Christmas.

What time is Match of the Day on?

Repeats not included

Saturday 21st December

Match of the Day – 10:25pm (BBC1)

Sunday 22nd December

Match of the Day 2 – 10:30pm (BBC1)

Thursday 26th December – Boxing Day

Match of the Day – 10:20pm (BBC1)

Saturday 28th December

Match of the Day – 10:30pm (BBC1)

Sunday 29th December

Match of the Day 2 – 10:30pm (BBC1)

Wednesday 1st January

Match of the Day – 11:05pm (BBC1)