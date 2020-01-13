What time is Midsomer Murders on ITV?

The UK’s longest-running up to date detective drama is again! Properly, form of. ITV has been drip-feeding us sequence 20 of Midsomer Murders since March 2019, and now the broadcaster is lastly set to air the final two episodes within the sequence.

Right here’s every part you must know…

When is Midsomer Murders again on TV?

CONFIRMED: Two new episodes of Midsomer Murders, beforehand unseen within the UK, will air in January 2020.

Episode 5 (Until Dying Do Us Half) will air on Monday sixth January 2020 at eight.30pm on ITV.

Episode 6 (Ship within the Clowns) will air on Tuesday 14th January 2020 at 8pm on ITV.

These feature-length episodes full the six-part sequence. And in case you’re eager to observe them RIGHT NOW, each can be found to stream already on Britbox.

When did the earlier episodes air?

Within the UK, Midsomer Murders sequence 20 started in March 2019 with episode one (The Ghost of Causton Abbey) and episode two (Dying of the Small Coppers)

This was adopted by episode three (Drawing Useless) in Could, and episode 4 (The Lions of Causton) in August.

Collection 20 has already aired internationally.

Meet the forged of Midsomer Murders

Midsomer Murders’ Neil Dudgeon: “I’m not that popular”

The place is Midsomer Murders filmed?

Will there be one other sequence of Midsomer Murders?

Sure! Collection 21 is already within the works, with manufacturing starting in March 2019. An air date has but to be introduced.

Who stars in Midsomer Murders?

Neil Dudgeon returns as DCI John Barnaby for the seventh yr operating, with Nick Hendrix by his facet as DS Jamie Winter.

Additionally returning this sequence is Fiona Dolman as John’s spouse Sarah Barnaby, in addition to Paddy the canine – the household’s “faithful canine companion.”

For sequence 20, EastEnders’ Annette Badland joined the crew as “formidable” new pathologist Dr Fleur Perkins. She changed pathologist Dr Kam Karimore (Manjinder Virk), who moved to Canada on the finish of sequence 19.

Introducing the character, Neil Dudgeon stated: “It’s at all times very thrilling after we get new characters becoming a member of and this sequence we have now a brand new pathologist, Dr Fleur Perkins. The crew thought it might be fascinating to introduce a personality who would check Barnaby, any person with whom he would have a extra provocative relationship, and Fleur does simply that.

“She is not what we are expecting to begin with and she very much challenges Barnaby and Winter in a number of ways – she is obviously very good at her job and she can be quite direct which is brilliant. She also has a very surprising sense of humour. What is sprinkled in as the series unfolds are these tiny revelations about her personal life and romantic history which is very entertaining as she is a woman with an eventful past.”

Badland added: “Fleur is very self possessed, she has a colourful past that includes many husbands and lovers, she drives a very swanky black Jaguar convertible and she doesn’t suffer fools gladly. She won’t ever be intimidated by the men’s police work as she has her domain and her skills and she does those to the best of her abilities. Fleur is someone who would use a scalpel to cut her apple up in the lunchroom.”

Who will visitor star in Midsomer Murders?

Meet the forged of Midsomer Murders sequence 20

Visitor stars for the primary two episodes included Elaine Paige, Angela Griffin, Jason Merrells, Anita Harris, Tony Gardner, Ann Eleonora Jørgensen (who was within the 100th anniversary episode), Mark Benton and Peter Egan.

The comic Invoice Bailey featured in an episode a couple of comedian ebook conference, and the sequence additionally options appearances from Nick Farrell, Kelly Brook, Jason Watkins, Outlander’s Richard Rankin, and Tamzin Outhwaite.

EastEnders’ Don Gilet performed a troubled sports activities coach, Invoice Viner, in The Lions of Causton.

In episode 5, we’ll additionally see an look from Liz Fraser, who has died since filming. Dudgeon says: “I was very sad and sorry to hear of her passing; Liz is an icon of a disappearing age so it was amazing to have her on the show.”

Her episode additionally options Name the Midwife actress Fenella Woolgar, and Line of Obligation’s Maya Sondhi.

What is going to occur in Midsomer Murders sequence 2o?

As was teased at the beginning of sequence 20…

DCI John Barnaby and DS Jamie Winter’s investigations will cause them to a cursed brewery, an elite mental society with a darkish previous, a killer comedian ebook competition and a circus of horrors.

Neil Dudgeon revealed: “This series Barnaby gets to learn more about Winter’s life and what he gets up to when he is off duty. As they grow closer we see Winter becoming a part of the Barnaby family which is great – their relationship continues to grow and become enriching for both of them.”

Nick Hendrix added: “You hear and see little of Winter’s private life outdoors of policing as a result of we solely have one episode’s period of time to introduce the viewers to all of those wild, fantastic and eccentric characters.

“However, this series Winter gets personally embroiled in an investigation and romantically entangled with a young and rather attractive woman who is a part of the case, unknowingly making himself a target for the murderer.”