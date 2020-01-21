What time is Midsomer Murders on ITV?

The UK’s longest-running modern detective drama is again! Nicely, kind of. After ITV started drip-feeding us sequence 20 of Midsomer Murders again in March 2019, the brand new decade will usher in a model new sequence.

Right here’s all the things you want to know…

When is Midsomer Murders again on TV?

The final two episodes of sequence 20, beforehand unseen within the UK, aired at first of January 2020.

Collection 21 kicks off on Tuesday 21st January at 8pm on ITV, with Episode 1 (Level of Steadiness).

Nonetheless, episode 2 (The Miniature Murders) gained’t air the next week because of a conflict with the Nationwide Tv Awards.

When did the earlier episodes air?

Within the UK, Midsomer Murders sequence 20 started in March 2019 with episode one (The Ghost of Causton Abbey) and episode two (Loss of life of the Small Coppers)

This was adopted by episode three (Drawing Lifeless) in Might, and episode 4 (The Lions of Causton) in August, earlier than episode 5 (Until Loss of life Do Us Half) aired on Monday sixth January 2020 and episode 6 (Ship within the Clowns) aired on Tuesday 14th January.

These feature-length episodes full the six-part sequence. And if you happen to’re eager to look at them RIGHT NOW, each can be found to stream already on Britbox.

Collection 20 has already aired internationally.

Meet the forged of Midsomer Murders

It’s not but confirmed whether or not the long-running present will return to ITV for sequence 22 – we’ll hold this web page up to date with any information reviews.

Who stars in Midsomer Murders?

Neil Dudgeon returns as DCI John Barnaby for the seventh yr operating, with Nick Hendrix by his aspect as DS Jamie Winter.

Additionally returning this sequence is Fiona Dolman as John’s spouse Sarah Barnaby, in addition to Paddy the canine – the household’s “faithful canine companion.”

For sequence 20, EastEnders’ Annette Badland joined the workforce as “formidable” new pathologist Dr Fleur Perkins. She changed pathologist Dr Kam Karimore (Manjinder Virk), who moved to Canada on the finish of sequence 19.

Introducing the character, Neil Dudgeon stated: “It’s at all times very thrilling once we get new characters becoming a member of and this sequence now we have a brand new pathologist, Dr Fleur Perkins. The workforce thought it will be attention-grabbing to introduce a personality who would check Barnaby, someone with whom he would have a extra provocative relationship, and Fleur does simply that.

“She is not what we are expecting to begin with and she very much challenges Barnaby and Winter in a number of ways – she is obviously very good at her job and she can be quite direct which is brilliant. She also has a very surprising sense of humour. What is sprinkled in as the series unfolds are these tiny revelations about her personal life and romantic history which is very entertaining as she is a woman with an eventful past.”

Badland added: “Fleur is very self possessed, she has a colourful past that includes many husbands and lovers, she drives a very swanky black Jaguar convertible and she doesn’t suffer fools gladly. She won’t ever be intimidated by the men’s police work as she has her domain and her skills and she does those to the best of her abilities. Fleur is someone who would use a scalpel to cut her apple up in the lunchroom.”

Who will visitor star in Midsomer Murders?

The primary episode of ITV’s 21st sequence of Midsomer Murders will function an unlikely crossover with one other high-profile British present and rival broadcaster BBC’s flagship leisure present: Strictly Come Dancing.

The episode, known as The Level of Steadiness, is ready towards the backdrop of Midsomer’s snappily titled Paramount Dance Extravaganza, the native ballroom dance competitors, and takes place following the demise of a dancer.

4 former Strictly finalists star within the episode (variously as victims and suspects), together with: sequence 6 winner Tom Chambers (Casualty, Holby Metropolis), sequence 11 runner-up Natalie Gumude (Coronation Road), Danny Mac (Hollyoaks), who was a finalist in sequence 14, and former Steps star Faye Tozer, who made the ultimate three in sequence 16.

Fiona Dolman as Sarah Barnaby, Christopher Timothy as Ted Barnaby and Neil Dudgeon as DCI John Barnaby

Christopher Timothy additionally guest-stars as Ted Barnaby, John’s father, whose arrival on the household house causes some friction for the Barnabys….