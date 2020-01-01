What time is Miranda: My Such Fun Celebration on TV on New Year’s Day?

Miranda followers are invited to hitch the celebration for “such fun” this Christmas with an extremely particular one-off leisure present.

In celebration of the hit sitcom’s 10 yr anniversary, the BBC hosted an unscripted “hour of pure unadulterated fun” at The London Palladium in November which can air on BBC One this Christmas.

“What happened with my sitcom and comedy alter-ego over the last 10 years has been unexpected to say the least, so it’s very moving for me to have the chance to celebrate and thank my cast and the fans from The Palladium stage,” Hart stated of the shindig. “We are hoping to put together a what I call such fun hour of television for them all.”

Right here’s all the things you must know:

When is Miranda’s present on TV?

Miranda: My Such Enjoyable Celebration is on BBC One, 5:45pm on New 12 months’s Day.

Hart, who performs the titular character, gave followers a teaser on Instagram shortly after filming, writing: “The honour of standing on the @thelondonpalladium – somewhat mark along with your title on that hallowed stage will at all times be particular however ever extra so when recording an anniversary of your individual sitcom. By no means imagined the sitcom would grow to be so liked (good day to these within the Miranda household!) and by no means thought I might stand on a stage I watched a lot when youthful.

“The combination made for a special night. Thanks to all involved.”

Miranda Hart and Sarah Hadland in Miranda (BBC)

Who will star in it?

Though the full-cast is but to be confirmed, the BBC has promised that the present will characteristic “a host of treats and surprises as the cast reunite to look back over a decade of such fun, friendship, romance and everything that made millions of fans connect with this unique and very special sitcom”.

We’re hoping to see Sarah Hadland (Stevie Sutton, Miranda’s greatest pal), Tom Ellis (Gary Preston, Miranda’s coronary heart throb turned husband), Patricia Hodge (Penny, Miranda’s pushy mom) and Sally Philips (Tilly).

What’s Miranda?

Miranda galloped onto our screens a decade in the past – bringing along with her humour, failure and a bunch of incredible pals. Miranda joint-owns a joke store along with her greatest pal Stevie, avoids battle along with her overbearing mom, and completely adores Gary Preston.

What occurred within the final Miranda episode?

The fascinating comedy kicked off on the 9th November 2009 and graced our screens for 3 collection. The present was adopted by two Christmas specials, the final of which aired on New 12 months’s Day in 2015. Some 7 million viewers tuned in to observe Miranda stroll down the aisle with long-term sweetheart Gary.