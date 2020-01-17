Sandi Toksvig returns as host – alongside common panellist Alan Davies – for an additional sequence of QI, which quizzes contestants on their information of the world’s most bizarre information.

Right here’s all the pieces you want to know.

Sandi Toksvig quits Nice British Bake Off

Jo Model voted favorite to interchange Sandi Toksvig on Bake Off

What time is QI on TV?

QI airs on BB2 Fridays at 9.30pm. Every episode can also be obtainable on BBC iPlayer after it airs.

Who hosts QI?

Sandi Toksvig, previously co-host of The Nice British Bake Off, took over internet hosting duties from Stephen Fry in 2016.

What’s the present about?

Opening with a revamped title theme tune and titles, the beloved panel present’s format hasn’t modified a lot up to now 15 years.

QI (brief for ‘Quite Interesting’) makes use of a brand new letter of the alphabet every sequence – for sequence 11, it’s Q – exploring subjects headed up beneath that letter.

Alan Davies is the everlasting panel visitor with an equally everlasting spot on the backside of the scoreboard, whereas the opposite three panellists vary from comedians to well-known actors and TV personalities.

Who’s on QI tonight?

Toksvig and Davies shall be joined by comic Sindhu Vee, Aisling Bea (This Means Up, Residing With Your self) and Sally Phillips (Miranda).