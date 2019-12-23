What time is The Jonathan Ross Christmas Show on ITV?

All the pieces it’s essential know in regards to the festive version…
On Christmas Eve the chat present host returns for a really festive version of the Jonathan Ross Present…
What time is the Jonathan Ross Present on TV?
The Jonathan Ross Present Christmas particular airs on Christmas Eve at 9pm on ITV.
Who’s on the couch for the present?
Jonathan is joined by former Physician Who star David Tennant, David Oyelowo, pop star Rita Ora, TV presenter Rylan Clark-Neal, jazz musician Jamie Cullum, comic Bec Hill and former X Issue decide Sharon Osbourne on what appears more likely to a really busy evening within the chat present world!
The place is it filmed?
The Jonathan Ross Present is filmed at Tv Centre – the outdated house of the BBC. Since its closure in 2013, the location has been present process a significant renovation, retaining three of its authentic studios. Ross’s present – which airs on BBC’s rival ITV – is recorded within the newly-refurbished Studio TC1.
Add Comment