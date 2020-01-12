What To Expect At Impact Wrestling ‘Hard To Kill’ Pay-Per-View

Influence Wrestling will maintain their first pay-per-view of the last decade tonight and so they have some huge matches deliberate. It will likely be very attention-grabbing if the current controversy surrounding Tessa Blanchard will go on to alter something they’ve deliberate.

Laborious To Kill will air dwell on pay-per-view on January 12th with an eight:00 PM EST begin time. The Bomb Manufacturing facility in Dallas, Texas will host the occasion.

Tessa Blanchard will presumably conclude her year-long storyline the place she chased the Influence World Title. Sami Callihan could have a battle in retailer for him if he needs to maintain his gold. This match has added curiosity as a result of outpouring of bullying allegations in opposition to Blanchard.

The X-Division Title match shouldn’t be ignored as Ace Austin defends his title in opposition to Trey. The North will even face Willie Mack and Wealthy Swann with the Influence Tag Staff Titles on the road.

Taya Valkyrie is presently the longest-reigning champion in any main professional wrestling firm. She is going to put that streak on the road in a triple menace match in opposition to Jordynne Grace and ODB.

You possibly can take a look at the complete card beneath. One other attention-grabbing addition will see Ken Shamrock dealing with Madman Fulton. Moose vs Rhino must be an extremely bodily contest as effectively.

Influence World Title Match

Sami Callihan vs. Tessa Blanchard

X-Division Title Match

Ace Austin vs. Trey

Influence Knockouts Title Match

Taya Valkyrie vs. Jordynne Grace vs. ODB

Influence Tag Staff Title Match

The North vs. Willie Mack and Wealthy Swann

Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards

Rob Van Dam vs. Brian Cage

Moose vs. Rhino

Madman Fulton vs. Ken Shamrock