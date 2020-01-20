January 20, 2020 | 6:09pm

Right here’s what to anticipate when President Trump’s historic impeachment trial begins in DC on Tuesday.

At 1 p.m., the US Senate will convene as a court docket of impeachment, and Senate Majority Chief Mitch McConnell will define his guidelines for the trial.

The following hearings are then anticipated to encompass grueling 12-hour classes every day. They are going to be held six days every week, from Monday to Saturday.

McConnell (R-Ky.) has repeatedly mentioned he desires to place the kibosh on Democrats’ repeated calls for for witnesses and bullishly advised the trial could also be over in as little as two weeks, simply in time for President Trump’s State of the Union handle Feb. four.

However Monday night, Senate Minority Chief Chuck Schumer advised reporters that he would “force” a vote on the witnesses if McConnell didn’t embody it in his guidelines — placing the screws into weak GOP lawmakers who’re going through robust re-election bids in November.

If witnesses are referred to as, Trump’s impeachment trial might blow out to 6 weeks, White Home officers mentioned.

Senators are banned from speaking and utilizing their cell telephones in the course of the proceedings. The strict coverage shall be a specific hardship for the 4 Democratic senators who’re on the peak of their presidential bids and staring down the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire major in coming weeks.

A few of McConnell’s guidelines are anticipated to comply with these of former President Invoice Clinton’s 1999 impeachment trial — giving the seven Home Democratic impeachment “managers” the primary stab at making their case, adopted by a rebuttal from the White Home protection crew. Clinton’s trial lasted 5 weeks.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R. Texas) advised Fox Information on Friday that opening statements from each side will encompass two 12-hour classes.

After listening to arguments, the senators, appearing as jurors, will then have 16 hours to submit written inquiries to Supreme Courtroom Chief Justice John Roberts, who’s presiding over the listening to.

Roberts will then pose the inquiries to the Dem impeachment managers and White Home counsel.

However earlier than McConnell even offers his opening remarks, Democrats and Republicans are anticipated to battle over the central subject of introducing witnesses.

Schumer (D-NY) might introduce a movement for witnesses in the course of the guidelines debate, whereas McConnell, as reported by Politico on Sunday, would like to have a vote on witnesses after all sides presents its openings.

Schumer wants simply 4 Republicans to flip and be a part of Democrats in voting to subpoena potential key witnesses comparable to White Home appearing Chief of Workers Mick Mulvaney and former Nationwide Safety Adviser John Bolton.

Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) have each advised they’d be open to listening to from witnesses after opening arguments.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), a vocal critic of the president, has additionally mentioned he want to hear from witnesses, with one supply telling The Submit he was engaged in associated discussions with Senate Democratic management.

GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander from Tennessee, who’s retiring on the finish of this yr, has additionally signaled he can be open to voting for witnesses, The Wall Road Journal reported.

A supply within the Senate Democratic management on Monday advised that greater than 4 GOP lawmakers would vote with Democrats on the difficulty and added that Sen. Corey Gardner (R-Colorado) — thought-about probably the most weak Republican senator in 2020 — was additionally “definitely” in play.

Gardner’s workplace couldn’t be instantly reached for remark.

John Dowd, a lawyer who represented Trump in the course of the Mueller probe, which included an investigation into Russian meddling within the 2016 presidential election, mentioned the addition of seasoned litigators Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz to Trump’s authorized crew might guarantee brevity within the proceedings due to their directness.

Even earlier than the trial started, Home Democrats and White Home counsel filed scathing rebukes of one another’s arguments over the weekend — and Trump’s authorized crew on Monday referred to as for senators to “swiftly and roundly condemn” the articles of impeachment.