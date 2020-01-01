What To Expect On AEW Dynamite This Week

All Elite Wrestling is bringing a loaded present to Day by day’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida this week. They’ve packed as a lot as they’ll into two hours and with every little thing already introduced it makes us surprise what surprises they’d even have time for.

Darby Allin will face Cody Rhodes. Arn Anderson will probably be at ringside as Cody’s new advisor as he begins out 2020 with AEW.

The Younger Bucks and Kenny Omega will face The Lucha Bros and Pac in six-man tag motion. MJF may also make an enormous announcement a few future match towards Cody Rhodes.

Sammy Guevara will face Dustin Rhodes in singles motion. Jon Moxley may also tackle Trent. Chris Jericho’s makes an attempt to get Jon Moxley to hitch the Internal Circle are additionally more likely to proceed.

Riho will put her AEW Girls’s World Title on the road towards Hikaru Shida, Nyla Rose, and Britt Baker in a deadly four-way match

Taz will probably be on commentary all through the present as effectively.