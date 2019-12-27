What To Expect On WWE Friday Night SmackDown This Week

News TV SHOWS

WWE can have yet one more Friday Evening SmackDown for the last decade. The Royal Rumble is arising on January 26th so there’s nonetheless a bit of little bit of respiratory room, however the massive occasion might be right here earlier than we all know it.

This week on Friday Evening SmackDown we’ll discover out who faces The Fiend on the Royal Rumble. Daniel Bryan will tackle The Miz and King Corbin in a triple menace match to find out the #1 contender.

We may even see our first A Second Of Bliss phase on the blue model since their transfer to Fox. Alexa Bliss will interview Lacey Evans.

All that and extra is predicted for WWE Friday Evening SmackDown this week. Verify again at eight:00 PM EST for our stay outcomes.



