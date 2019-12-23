Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker gave followers loads of solutions to long-burning questions, however it did not finish with out leaving a number of mysteries unsolved one among which concerned two of the sequel trilogy’s most necessary characters.
Within the final journey via the galaxy far, distant throughout the Skywalker saga, Rey (Daisy Ridley) heads out with Finn (John Boyega), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo), C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), and BB-Eight in quest of a Sith wayfinder, which can information them to the desert planet Exegol throughout the Unknown Areas. They encounter hazard on the way in which as Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) continues to Pressure-sense — and successfully stalk — Rey. Following a lead on the planet of Pasaana, the Resistance fighters race away within the basic route of the long-forgotten ship of Sith loyalist Ochi of Bestoon. Having barely managed to shake off the chasing stormtroopers as they head out into the desert, the group’s speeders are in the end hit and blasted to items. They fall to the bottom simply wanting Ochi’s ship — left up on a rocky outcrop, comparatively unhurt. That’s, till they begin to sink right into a quicksand-like substance they have not realized they’ve landed on.
In a determined second and believing this can be his final second earlier than dying, Finn calls out to Rey, wanting to inform her one thing necessary. However simply earlier than he can share his large secret, Finn will get a mouthful of sand because the group sinks fully out of sight and lands in an underground maze of tunnels. Whereas Rey later asks Finn what he wished to say — and Poe tries all through the remainder of the movie to press the difficulty and uncover Finn’s secret — the previous Stormtrooper brushes them off, leaving the viewers with out a solution even after The Rise of Skywalker ends.
Sorry, followers — it is not a love confession
The prevailing principle amongst followers appears to be that Finn wished to admit romantic emotions in direction of Rey. Nonetheless, Finn actor John Boyega took to Twitter to refute that exact principle. “No… Finn wasn’t going to say I love you before sinking!” the actor wrote.
Seems to be like that principle was about as on-target because the stormtroopers chasing Finn and his Resistance buddies.
Realistically talking, with Finn and Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran) having a touch of a romantic factor in The Final Jedi and with Rey and Kylo Ren experiencing emotional stress (they share a kiss on the finish of The Rise of Skywalker after he saves her life when she defeats her grandfather Palpatine), a romance between Finn and Rey would not have made a lot sense in any respect.
Director J.J. Abrams shares his interpretation
With fan principle operating rife, The Rise of Skywalker co-writer and director J.J. Abrams determined to clear the air surrounding Finn’s large reveal that by no means really got here to fruition within the movie. In accordance with Twitter person Kaila Ren, when requested the query by a fan on the Academy screening of The Rise of Skywalker, Abrams revealed that Finn’s secret is one thing astute followers could have already got guessed: Finn is Pressure-sensitive, similar to Rey.
“JJ said it meant to him that he wanted to tell Rey he was force sensitive, but purposely left it open ended,” Ren posted in a second tweet. Video games Radar additionally reported that Abrams added the open-ended nature of Finn’s secret so it “could mean different things to different people.”
We’re not solely certain why this was a secret that Poe wasn’t allowed to know, however Finn definitely wasn’t going to share the data along with his Resistance co-Basic even with all his ribbing.
As we talked about, Finn’s Pressure-sensitivity is one thing that is hinted at all through the whole Star Wars sequel trilogy — however most prominently all through The Rise of Skywalker. Within the movie, he was have the ability to sense when Rey was in peril, may really feel that Jannah (Naomi Ackie) was additionally a deserter when he met her, was someway in a position to select precisely which of the Star Destroyers of the huge Closing Order fleet was the command ship, and felt Rey (briefly) die after she defeated Emperor Palpatine. Even earlier than all that, Finn was in a position to break away from the in depth brainwashing stormtroopers are subjective to within the First Order, which is one thing CinemaBlend factors out as additional proof of Finn’s Pressure-sensitive nature.
Total, this can be a a lot better rationalization than the fan-favorite one among Finn desirous to confess his love for Rey, because it ties into all the pieces we all know (and love) about Finn.
