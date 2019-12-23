Cookies assist us ship our Companies. Through the use of our Companies, you comply with our use of cookies. Study Extra.

Disney/Lucasfilm

Accommodates spoilers for The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker gave followers loads of solutions to long-burning questions, however it did not finish with out leaving a number of mysteries unsolved one among which concerned two of the sequel trilogy’s most necessary characters.

Within the final journey via the galaxy far, distant throughout the Skywalker saga, Rey (Daisy Ridley) heads out with Finn (John Boyega), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo), C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), and BB-Eight in quest of a Sith wayfinder, which can information them to the desert planet Exegol throughout the Unknown Areas. They encounter hazard on the way in which as Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) continues to Pressure-sense — and successfully stalk — Rey. Following a lead on the planet of Pasaana, the Resistance fighters race away within the basic route of the long-forgotten ship of Sith loyalist Ochi of Bestoon. Having barely managed to shake off the chasing stormtroopers as they head out into the desert, the group’s speeders are in the end hit and blasted to items. They fall to the bottom simply wanting Ochi’s ship — left up on a rocky outcrop, comparatively unhurt. That’s, till they begin to sink right into a quicksand-like substance they have not realized they’ve landed on.

In a determined second and believing this can be his final second earlier than dying, Finn calls out to Rey, wanting to inform her one thing necessary. However simply earlier than he can share his large secret, Finn will get a mouthful of sand because the group sinks fully out of sight and lands in an underground maze of tunnels. Whereas Rey later asks Finn what he wished to say — and Poe tries all through the remainder of the movie to press the difficulty and uncover Finn’s secret — the previous Stormtrooper brushes them off, leaving the viewers with out a solution even after The Rise of Skywalker ends.